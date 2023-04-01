Aculon® NanoProof® 3 Series: Direct Replacements for 3M™ Novec™ 1700, 1900, and 2700 Electronic Grade Coating Series

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — 3M recently announced their intended departure from this sector and have recently accelerated those plans as it relates to discontinuing the engineered coatings. Aculon®, a leading supplier of electronic protection coatings, has extended its award-winning line of NanoProof® PCB Waterproofing coatings to offer the NanoProof® 3 series as direct replacements for the following 3M™ Novec™ products – 1700, 1900, and 2700 series to 3M customers.

The NanoProof® 3 series provides up to IPX5 level protection to PCBs and electronic components. This liquid-phase coating series utilizes proprietary polymer technology to achieve dust and water protection across many substrates on a PCB. The NanoProof® 3 series features flexible application methods including spray, dip, and dispensing, with no cure requirement as well as quick processing times, improved yields and reduced equipment costs.

“We are happy to use our expertise and over 15 years of electronics coating experience to support customers of 3M’s Novec Electronic Grade coatings line transition by providing “drop in” replacement coatings as 3M exits the business. Our goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible by offering comparable products but add some additional benefits including UV tracer across the whole line and better pricing in many cases.” said Edward Hughes CEO of Aculon Inc.

The NanoProof® 3 series is scaled up for production, and we are actively signing up distributors of 3M’s Novec Grade coatings around the world so that together we can meet the needs of existing Novec engineered coatings customers.

Learn more about Aculon’s NanoProof 3 series at https://www.aculon.com/nanoproof-3-3m-novec-replacement/

About Aculon®

Aculon® specializes in developing and producing unique surface modification technologies for the electronics, consumer products, industrial and oil and gas industries. Aculon® has over 40 U.S. patents, has won many industry awards for innovation, and has worked on thousands of applications and invested hundreds of thousands of hours into solving customer surface-related issues. The company’s technologies include hydrophobic, superhydrophobic, oleophobic, and hydrophilic treatments to repel water, oil, paraffin and asphaltenes as well as almost all liquids. These treatments are thin, often nano-scale, and are easy to apply. Aculon is based in San Diego, California and operates globally with operations in Europe and Asia. Aculon® is ISO 9001. Learn more at aculon.com.