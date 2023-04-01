PKY DESIGN Brings Comprehensive Interior Design Solutions for Homes and Offices

London, UK, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — PKY DESIGN, a premium UK-based architectural design company and planning consultant, proudly brings innovative interior design services to residential and commercial property owners. The service will elevate your lifestyle and make your property visually attractive and functional.

PKY DESIGN, a leading architectural design company in the UK, is revolutionizing the interior design and architectural planning industry with its wide range of services for homes and offices. With experienced professionals on board, the company is committed to creating aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces.

PKY DESIGN offers various services, from full-service interior design packages to private consultations. The team has experience in all areas of design, including furniture selection, floor plans, colour palettes, lighting fixtures, window treatments, and more. They also provide 3D renderings so clients can visualise the finished product before construction begins.

“Our goal at PKY DESIGN is to help our clients create the perfect space for their needs, whether it be a home or office setting,” said the company’s CEO. “We strive to ensure each of our clients gets the highest quality interior decoration and architectural design services .”

“We use the latest technology to create 3D models that allow our clients to see how their space will look before any construction takes place,” said Creative Director Michael Young. “This helps us ensure everyone involved is on the same page about what they want out of their space.”

At PKY DESIGN, customer satisfaction is a top priority, and no project is too big or small for them to handle. Whether you are looking for a complete overhaul or just some simple upgrades, PKY DESIGN has the expertise to make your project successful.

The team at PKY Design also understands that budgets can be tight for home refurbishments or office remodeling projects – which is why they offer flexible payment plans designed to fit your needs. “We want our customers to feel comfortable with their investment in us,” said Krawiec-Young. “That’s why we’re happy to work with them on custom payment plans that fit within their budget.”

No matter what kind of project you have in mind, the experts of PKY Design will help you create your dream home or office! Their experienced team will work with you every step of the way to ensure your vision becomes a reality efficiently and cost-effectively.

About the Company:

PKY DESIGN offers a bespoke experience for esteemed residential and business clients. We transform, upgrade, renovate, and refurbish modern spaces into the finest, most luxurious, functional, and adaptable living and working areas. Our experts conform to the building codes, regulations, and safety protocols while executing each task perfectly.

Get in touch with us at

Kemp House , 160 City Road

London , EC1V 2NX

Telephone: 02035371402

Email: info@pkydesign.co.uk