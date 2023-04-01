Replace AC Foam Cleaning with We4U India’s HydroCleen Therapy

Noida, India, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — We4U India, Noida based leading property management service provider is thrilled to announce the launch of its futuristic cleaning technology “Hydrocleen Therapy” for the AC Maintenance and Repair Industry.

“After serving the corporate (B2B) for almost five consecutive years on Pan-India Level, the company is now all set to step into residentials and households. This futuristic technique for households will not only enhance your air conditioner efficiency but will also save consumers from costly AC repair and maintenance. The hydrocleen therapy is launched at an economical price that can be easily booked through We4UIndia Customer App.” – Mrs. Himanshi Rawat, Founder, We4U India

HydroCleen Therapy is all about giving your AC a whole new life by enhancing its performance and efficiency up to 3 times. What makes it unique is its 3-way process of DIS-PRO-SHINE that provides your AC Disinfection from dirt and grime, Protection of your AC’s copper coil from rust, and shine to the outer body, which provides a sparkling finish to your AC.

The major benefits of this 3-step cleaning process are that it provides 360 protection to your appliance, improves your Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) by up to 99%, and reduces power consumption by up to 50%. This innovative cleaning technology ensures the removal of accumulated dirt, molds, nanoparticles, and pet danders effectively from your appliance. This ingenious technique will serve as a replacement for old-school foam cleaning in the AC maintenance and repair industry.

We4U India has always been a consumer-centric organization that is continuously working upon providing consumer satisfaction through its services. With a clientele of happy customers such as Mc Donalds, Zomato, Stanza living, Muthoot Group, TATA, etc, the company will aim to provide a wide variety of upgraded services and solutions in the retail sector.

Ms.Himanshi Rawat stated – “with a vision of channelizing the market of handy-man services and delivering delightful customer experiences in the property management industry, we came up with the idea of this new AC Servicing, that is eco-friendly and safer for homes and other households.”