Prince’s Landscape: Quality Outdoor Landscaping at Budget-Friendly Prices

Are you looking for supreme-quality outdoor landscaping in Singapore? Do you want to rejuvenate your outdoor spaces with breathtaking flower beds and a high-quality tree canopy? Prince’s Landscape is your one-stop destination for all your gardening needs. As one of the leading firms with over 50 years of experience in the industry, they provide a wide range of services for all your gardening and landscaping needs.

Singapore, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — A well-maintained landscape can require a lot of work which, cannot be solved by a few lawnmowers. With professional landscapers you can transform your outdoor space into a landscaping paradise. Prince’s Landscape provides top-notch landscaping and gardening services across Singapore and is emerging as one of the top landscaping brand names.

They began their journey with a small flower shop and now have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist with a garden nursery in Singapore. The highly professional crew at Prince’s Landscape strives to keep their customers satisfied. Even amidst tough competition in the industry, they have successfully emerged as one of the most respected landscaping firms with the highest repeat business.

According to the spokesperson; at Prince’s Landscape, “Our team of professionals is constantly looking for ways to continuously leverage on technology to attain a world-class standard of performance.”

The company strives to create the best brand name in the Singapore industry landscape. Their mission is: to develop a strongly motivated workforce and incorporate good values in everything they do. The firm is an active participant in environmental conservation and wants to create a better environment for future generations.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998