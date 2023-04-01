Athirappilly Green Trees Resort: Voted the Best Resort in Athirappilly, Now Open for Bookings

Athirappilly, Kerala, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Athirappilly Green Trees Resort, one of the most luxurious and exclusive resorts in Athirappilly, is proud to announce that it has been voted the best resort in Athirappilly and is now open for bookings. Athirappilly Green Trees Resort offers the perfect combination of luxury and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a serene and rejuvenating escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Nestled amidst the lush green forests and waterfalls of Athirappilly, Athirappilly Green Trees Resort offers a unique experience of staying in the lap of nature, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. The resort boasts well-appointed rooms, luxurious amenities, and personalized services, making it the perfect place to unwind and relax.

Athirappilly Green Trees Resort offers a range of activities and facilities for its guests, including an outdoor swimming pool, a spa, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and a range of adventure activities such as trekking, river rafting, and more. The resort’s friendly and professional staff is always on hand to ensure that guests have a comfortable and memorable stay. Guests can now book their stay at Athirappilly Green Trees Resort through the resort’s official website. The website offers a user-friendly booking system that allows guests to choose from a range of room types and packages, as well as customize their stay with additional activities and services. We believe that our guests will love the unique experience of staying in a luxury resort, surrounded by the natural beauty and tranquility of Athirappilly. Our team has worked hard to ensure that every guest has a comfortable and memorable stay with us, and we look forward to welcoming them.

About Athirappilly Green Trees Resort:

Athirappilly Green Trees Resort is a luxury resort located in the heart of Athirappilly, Kerala. The resort offers a unique experience of staying in the lap of nature, surrounded by lush green forests and breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. With well-appointed rooms, luxurious amenities, personalized services, and a range of adventure activities and facilities, Athirappilly Green Trees Resort is the perfect destination for those seeking a serene and rejuvenating escape from the city.

For more information, please visit https://athirappillygreentrees.com/