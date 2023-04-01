Arayal Resorts: Voted the Best Nature Resort in Wayanad, Now Accepting Bookings

Wayanad, Kerala, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Arayal Resorts, one of the most popular and highly rated nature resorts in Wayanad, is delighted to announce that it has been voted the best nature resort in the region and is now open for bookings. Arayal Resorts offers a truly unique and immersive experience of staying amidst nature, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a rejuvenating and peaceful getaway. Located amidst the lush green forests and hills of Wayanad, Arayal Resorts offers an unparalleled experience of staying in the lap of nature, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. The resort’s well-appointed rooms, luxurious amenities, and personalized services ensure that guests have a comfortable and memorable stay.

Arayal Resorts offers a range of facilities and activities for guests to enjoy, including an outdoor swimming pool, a spa, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and a range of adventure activities such as trekking, cycling, and more. The resort’s friendly and professional staff is always on hand to ensure that guests have a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Guests can now book their stay at Arayal Resorts through the resort’s official website. The website offers a user-friendly booking system that allows guests to choose from a range of room types and packages, as well as customize their stay with additional activities and services.

About Arayal Resorts:

