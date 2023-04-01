Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd “Regenta Hotels by Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Opens Five New Properties”

Bangalore, India, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — India’s rapidly expanding hospitality chain, the award-winning Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, has unveiled its newly opened hotels in five cities across India. The hotel chain launched its Regenta brand in Vadodara, Jhansi, Mohali, Greater Noida, and Mahadevpura-Bangalore, marking significant growth for the company.

The five properties will showcase the new and vibrant Regenta brand across two categories – Regenta Place and Regenta Inn. Travellers visiting these cities can now opt for affordable luxury with the opening of the new Regenta properties.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr Chander K Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited said, “The opening of our five new Regenta properties is a testament to our commitment to making hospitality affordable and accessible. The Regenta brand is for the value-conscious travellers looking to explore India beyond the regular.”

Regenta Fairlak Vadodara, is a hotel managed by Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. located in Vasna Bhayli. It’s close to several industrial belts and tourist attractions. The hotel offers 81 rooms with five types of accommodation, including executive rooms, club rooms, junior suites, orchid suites, and royal suites, all with modern amenities. The Peacock Room is a banquet hall for up to 400 guests, while the Dove Room is ideal for small group events and meetings. The hotel also has a coffee shop, restaurant, swimming pool, gym, and spa with massage rooms.

The Regenta Place Jhansi is a good choice for visitors who want to take a historical stroll down memory lane. The hotel’s 33 rooms, which range from executive to suites, can accommodate both business and leisure travellers. The PINXX restaurant serves a variety of delicacies, including Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisine, and it also offers additional meeting space.

Mohali will open its doors to the first Regenta Place welcoming guests to enjoy its 36 tastefully-designed rooms. In addition to banqueting facilities, the Regenta Place Mohali offers a variety of dining options along with a multi-cuisine restaurant, a rooftop restaurant, and a stylish bar.

The Regenta Inn – Greater Noida caters well for corporate guests with its close proximity to India Expo Centre & Mart and other business hubs, in addition to the Yamuna Expressway which connects to Agra. The hotel’s 39 spacious guest rooms come with a multi-cuisine restaurant with 66 seats and business amenities.

Finally, with the debut of the Regenta Inn Grand, ORR – Mahadevpura, Bangalore will expand its portfolio of Regenta hotels. Visitors opting for the new property can choose from 49 well-appointed rooms with options like all-day and in-room dining among many others.

Royal Orchid Hotels Limited is looking to capture a fair share of Tier 2 and 3 markets with the opening of their new properties. Carving a niche in the area of affordable luxury, guests opting for the Regenta brand will now have a choice of 287 rooms across six cities in India. Plans are underway to open many more properties Pan-India in the coming months.