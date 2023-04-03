Who are the Key Players in Medical Device Complaint Management Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 03, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Device Complaint Management Industry Overview

The global medical device complaint management market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growing adoption of digitalization in all phases and functionalities of the healthcare industry is promoting the market growth. Rapidly transforming systems from paper-based to digital solutions in managing complaints are supporting the market growth. The rising number of public and private partnerships and favorable government initiatives are boosting the adoption rates of automated, digital systems in complaint management processes.

The implementation of these automated software solutions supports enhanced documentation. By using a multi-page electronic form, complaint data and information are accurately and precisely captured and are reorganized by the software solution into a three-step program that comprises complaint processing, investigation, and resolution. Every step of this program is computerized and precisely documented. Furthermore, the complaint management system offers advanced analytical solutions incorporated with reporting tools, which could be used in augmented management oversight providing required transparency that enhances the decision-making processes.

Key participants are constantly focusing on devising innovative product development strategies to gain a competitive edge and cater to the growing demand in the market. For example, key players are developing innovative mobile application solutions to enhance customer complaints management. For instance, Intellect offers an integrated mobile application platform allowing customers to register complaints, escalate ticks, and generate queries. The Intellect mobile application is easily available on the App Store and the Google Play Store and can be downloaded as an Intellect application or a custom branded mobile application.

Favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the complaint management market. For instance, the U.S. FDA encourages patients, healthcare professionals, care providers, and consumers to voluntarily submit reports of product defects and/or adverse events to MedWatch, which is the U.S. FDA’s Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program, or then by using MedWatcher, the mobile application. Moreover, adverse event reporting witnessed a surge in the number owing to the launch of the MedWatcher. The MedWatcher application simplifies and accelerates the complaint reporting process by offering customers an easy four-step form, which is to be electronically submitted to the U.S. FDA. Therefore, the development and launch of these innovative mobile applications in complaint management are expected to fuel the market growth.

Medical Device Complaint Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, has segmented the global medical device complaint management market on the basis of service type and region:

Medical Device Complaint Management Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Complaints Log / Intake

Product Surveillance & Regulatory Compliance

Returned/ Non-Returned Product Analysis

Resolve & Closure

Medical Device Complaint Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global medical device complaint management market include:

IQVIA

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

MasterControl

Biovia

Freyr

Sparta Systems

SAS

AssurX

Parexel International Corporation

