Sigma LED Luminaries: A Dive into Sigma’s Illumination Philosophy and Approach

Kolkata, India, 2023-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Lights are not something that only illuminates our lives; when used for specific industrial and commercial purposes, they can do more than illuminate. This is especially true for companies like Sigma Search Lights Ltd, who have taken this lighting business to the next level. Unlike others, their LED lights are high intensity, long-range, vibration, dust, and vermin-proof.

Sigma Search Lights Ltd is an Indian company engaged in the design, development & manufacture of innovative energy-saving, long range LED luminaries for use at Mines, Steel Plants, Plants and Industry. Sigma also manufacture Lighting mast towers, including mobile telescopic, tilting type & High masts which can be powered through renewable and hybrid energy sources where required.

The strength of Sigma lies in its highly competent and committed professionals who have a sense of quality, responsibility & scientific identification of the end-use requirement of the product as well as grey areas connected with that. This helps us offer lasting solutions in the shape of fail-safe equipment backed by sustained performance for many applications.

Choose from a wide range of products:-

High-intensity long-range LED flood lights from 150 to 400 watts which have a range from 500 to 800 meters. Our 350-watt LED Floodlights produce more than 6000 lux illumination at a distance of 10 metres when measured along the axis and 20 lux when measured at 30 degree to the axis. During field trials it is observed it produces more than 10 lux illumination at a distance of 250 metres. Lights have sustained fail-safe performance.

Mobile Lighting Mast towers ranging from a height of 7 metres up to 21 metres with many permutations and combinations.

High Mast Lighting tower from 12 meters to 45-meter height. Our Lighting Mast towers can be powered through renewable energy sources as well as hybrid power sources.

Electrical Street Lights from 40 Watts to 120 Watts.

Self-sustaining solar-powered street lights for generic use.

Remote area battery-operated lighting system for maintenance and Disaster Control services.

High-powered Security Searchlights having a range of 800 metres. The Security lights can be supplied with cabin control, distance piece, tripod stand or with motorized system.

Certifications

Our LED lights are tested at BIS-approved laboratories and have mandatory BIS certifications.

Our towers are type-tested by competent Central Govt—authorities for a 180 km/hr wind load.

Our panels and winches used with the towers are also tested at Govt. Test Houses

After-sales service

Sigma provides excellent after-sales service where required; generally, the products do not require after-sales assistance for 2 – 5 years.

Contact Sigma Search Lights Ltd.

Should you need more information about Sigma Search Lights LTD please feel free to contact at 94330-16083 or write to energy@sigma-lights.co.in. You can visit the official website, https://www.sigma-lights.co.in – where all information about Sigma is located. Sigma offers services on a PAN India basis.