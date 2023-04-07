Dr. Digant Pathak explained the treatment procedure of hernia to patients.

“In an announcement, Dr. Pathak cleared the patient’s doubt regarding the concepts and treatments of Hernia and told them the benefits of laparoscopic surgeries.”

Posted on 2023-04-07

Jabalpur, India, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — A hernia is a common disease that can be found in people of any age group. There are not any major symptoms of hernia in the early stages, and can only be found by a proper diagnosis. Once the symptoms of a hernia are spotted the best way to deal with it is to consult a doctor or a hernia surgeon in Jabalpur. The most common issue in patients with a hernia is any past surgery. A hernia is not a serious problem, but only if it is cured on times because the more time you take, the more it grows and the more pain it causes.

Dr. Digant Pathak is famous for hernia surgery in Jabalpur and practices at Jabalpur hospital and research center. He is a specialist in cases of hernia and is proficient in the use of every advanced technology related to surgeries. He also explained that a hernia can only be cured by operation and for that, every patient has two options: Open abdomen surgery and laparoscopic surgery. But he himself suggests the patients for laparoscopic surgeries because the complexions in this surgery are minimal and the results are outstanding.

Dr. Pathak had performed most of the hernia operation in Jabalpur because of his expertise in this segment of the body. His patients are not only from the city but also from beyond the city and country limits. The success rate of Dr. Pathak in hernia surgery is impressive, which is why patients from other cities also choose him as their surgeon. The reason why he suggests his patients prefer laparoscopic surgery is that there are no side effects or post-surgery marks left on the patient’s body after the surgical procedure.

 

