Electronsystem MD to Display Innovative Products at Hannover Messe 2023

Electronsystem MD SRL will be at booth #B63, hall 12 at Hannover Messe 2023. The Hannover Messe is widely known as the best Industry and Automation trade fair in Europe. Running from 17 to 21 April 2023, the exhibition will gather players coming from all over the world to discuss about AI & Machine Learning, Carbon-neutral Production, Energy Management, Hydrogen & Fuel Cells and Industry 4.0: the future of industry will be there.

Milan, Italy, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Electronsystem MD SRL, a renowned Italian company specializing in developing and producing products for medium (MV) and high voltage (HV) switchgears and devices, is pleased to announce its participation in Hannover Messe 2023. This international trade fair, which is the leading industry event in the world, will take place from April 17–21, 2023 in Hanover, Germany.

Electronsystem MD SRL will display the full range of its innovative products at the event, including gas density controllers, humidity absorbers, pressure gauges and state-of-the art electronic transducers. As reliability and low maintenance are essential factors in the performance of high and medium voltage switchgears, Electronsystem MD’s products are designed to operate within specified parameters to enhance system reliability, plan maintenance scheduling, and reduce workloads.

As the industry continues to move towards smart technology and searches for climate-neutral solutions, electronic transducers like pressure sensors, temperature readers, and moisture detectors play an essential role in providing supervision at various stages and across various sectors of industry.

Electronsystem MD SRL’s products are engineered to meet the needs of the evolving industry, and its team will be on hand at Hannover Messe 2023 to showcase those developments.

“Participating in Hannover Messe 2023 is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our innovative products and expertise in the field of medium and high voltage switchgears,” said a representative of Electronsystem MD SRL. “We are proud to be part of this prestigious event, which brings together leading companies in the mechanical engineering, electrical, digital industries, and the energy sector to explore solutions for a connected and climate-neutral industry.”

Electronsystem’s participation in Hannover Messe 2023 reflects its ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions for the industry. Attendees are invited to visit the company’s booth to learn more about its products and services and explore how they can benefit their operations.

For more information about Electronsystem MD, please visit their website at www.elecmd.it.