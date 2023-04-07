Future Electronics Solidifies as Leader in Components for Automation Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has launched a global initiative solidifying themselves as a leader in the Automation sector.

As part of the worldwide campaign, Future Electronics will center themselves around four key, trending technology subsegments in 2023:

– Drones/Robotics

– Intelligent Buildings

– Point of Sale (POS)

– Industry 4.0

As a trusted partner with go-to resources in technology solutions and engineering expertise, Future Electronics is staying up to date on the latest trends to bring value to their business partners from concept to creation and beyond.

To learn more about the newly launched global initiative, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/our-solutions/automation.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

