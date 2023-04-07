Apex Therapy Opens New Frisco Location Specializing in Couples Issues and Sex Addiction

Frisco, TX., USA, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Apex Therapy, a leading provider of counseling services, has announced the opening of its newest location in Frisco, Texas. The new office is located at 2770 Main Street in Frisco, and will offer specialized counseling services, including treatment for sex addiction, partner trauma, couples’ intimacy issues, and anxiety or depression.

Apex’s therapists specialize in therapy for sex addiction, porn addiction, and compulsive sexual behavior, as well as betrayal, infidelity, and other difficult intimacy issues, all without shame or blame. Their team of experienced, licensed therapists can also help clients define and embrace healthy sexuality, even when they haven’t been affected by infidelity, and just want to learn better ways to connect with their partners. “We’re excited to bring our approach to Frisco,” said Jenn McKinley, Administrative Director of Apex Therapy. “Our unique way of incorporating the most clinically proven methodologies into the work has proven to be effective in improving our patients’ quality of life. Opening an office that specializes in intimacy issues, as well as sex and pornography addiction, will allow us to help even more individuals in the community who desperately want to feel better.”

In addition to individual therapy, the new Apex Therapy office in Frisco will also offer couples therapy and group therapy. Patients will have access to a team of experts with decades of combined experience, who specialize in a range of mental health conditions, including addiction, trauma, and relationship issues.

“Our team is passionate about helping individuals overcome addiction and intimacy issues,” said Ms. McKinley. “We understand that each person’s journey to recovery is unique, and our programs are designed to provide personalized solutions that are tailored to our clients’ specific situations.” The opening of the Frisco location is part of Apex Therapy’s ongoing expansion efforts to make high-quality counseling services more accessible to individuals and families in need. The company currently operates in several locations, and has a reputation for providing exceptional care to their patients.

How to Contact Apex Therapy: Find Apex on the web: https://goo.gl/maps/ut4grqqu7jSoXDF18 Address: 2770 Main Street, Suite 209, Frisco, TX 75033 Phone: (945) 248-1559 Email: hello@apextherapytx.com

About Apex Therapy: Apex Therapy is a Texas-based, specialty counseling group that specializes in therapy for sex addiction, porn addiction, and compulsive sexual behavior, as well as betrayal, infidelity and other difficult intimacy issues. It is their ultimate goal to provide clients with a compassionate, yet challenging atmosphere that includes the kind of accountability and encouragement that yields real results. Apex Therapy is committed to providing clients with the skills and tools needed to reclaim their healthy sexuality and live their best life.