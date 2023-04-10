EHealth Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

EHealth Industry Overview

The global eHealth Market size is expected to reach USD 878.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. The transition of the healthcare industry into a digital healthcare system for management and analysis of patient health is expected to be the most vital driver of the market growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in this field are some of the other driving factors. The rising use of mobile technologies and the internet along with the increasing adoption of home care by patients is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, expanding the scope of IT companies in the development of real-time applications and software catering to the healthcare industry is expected to drive demand during the forecast period. Federal agencies such as the European Coordination Committee of the Radiological, Electromedical and Healthcare IT Industry (COCIR), to encourage and popularise eHealth, formulated various policies.

The American Health Information Community (AHIC) was chartered in the U.S. to make recommendations leading to the development of eHealth to the Secretary of the U.S. Health Department. Based on these recommendations, efforts are being made to increase awareness levels for currently available mobile applications and wearable remote monitoring devices. The eHealth market products and services are encouraging higher demand for round-the-clock care service, wider and faster access to patient information, reduction of administrative and medical errors, self-monitoring and management by patients, and centralization of the entire healthcare industry chain.

In addition, e-health providers have taken on the duty of giving a global overview of the COVID-19 e-health solutions. On the internet, solution suppliers, consultants advising the healthcare system, and healthcare professionals have been urged to submit COVID-19 solutions. The increase in IoT and technological breakthroughs increased desire for mobile technology and the internet, and rising demand for population health management are all factors contributing to the e-health market growth.

EHealth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eHealth market based on product, service, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Big Data for Health, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Health Information Systems (HIS), mHealth and Telemedicine.

In terms of revenue, mHealth is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period with a CAGR of over 27.0%. This substantial growth in mHealth can be attributed to transforming consumer preferences on account of increasing consumption and demand for data services coupled with the rapidly growing penetration of smartphones.

The EHR segment is expected to witness positive growth in the forthcoming years which can be attributed to the increasing adoption of EHR by many developed and developing nations. EHR improves healthcare quality and offers convenience for healthcare providers in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support, provides clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services, Healthcare Strengthening and Others.

The monitoring segment held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. Growing demand for self-monitoring devices that automatically monitors various physical activities and vital signs and generates a database, is expected to propel the growth of this segment.

The diagnostic services segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 15.0%. Diagnostic services offer connectivity to patients instantly, which assists in the diagnosis of ailments and other healthcare issues.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Providers, Insurers, Healthcare Consumers and Government.

The healthcare providers segment held a substantial revenue share of over 50% in 2021. eHealth offers great convenience to healthcare professionals in terms of patient workflow and data management.

The insurer segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. eHealth synchronizes all the healthcare data, which reduces the time required for paperwork. It also assists in faster claims settlement. Such advantages are anticipated are projected to contribute to the growth in the forthcoming years.

The key trends witnessed in this market include new product launches, technological advancements, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage

