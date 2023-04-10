Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Overview

The global Physiotherapy Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 33.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.95% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of neurological, musculoskeletal, and spinal cord disorders, early disease diagnosis, and awareness about physiotherapy are some of the factors driving the market growth. The rising incidences of sports injuries, cerebrovascular diseases, and degenerative joint disorders are also contributing to the market growth. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), biking was responsible for 426,000 injuries in 2020, the most of any sport or recreational activity. With roughly 378,000 injuries, (with or without equipment) exercise ranked second, followed by ATV, minibike, and moped use (with 230,000 injuries) and scooter, hoverboard, and skateboard use (with 218,000 injuries) in the U.S.

Increasing technological advancements such as the use of robotic support systems, implantable gadgets, and exoskeletons are aiding market expansion. Manufacturers are also spending in research and development (R&D) activities in order to release improved and user-friendly equipment that will improve patient care and comfort. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending is expected to fuel the industry even further. One of the growing trends in the market is the use of video games and rehabilitation robots. NINTENDO WII, a video game, has proven to be beneficial in the rehabilitation process. While playing the game, patients need to perform repetitive movements such as rolling a bowling alley ball or swinging a tennis racket, which in turn helps patients in the movement of muscles and maintains coordination between balance and movement.

The rising need for new therapies along with the commercialization of various equipment is expected to boost market growth in the coming years. In January 2019, Quantum Cryogenics launched CryoQube, a whole-body cryotherapy chamber, due to growing demand for the therapy in U.K. During the COVID-19 pandemic, government-imposed restrictions, and bans on medical treatments including elective surgeries. The need for physiotherapy equipment has been limited by these restrictions. Physiotherapy equipment manufacturers encountered issues in conducting in-person product presentations, continuing work at full capacity, and attending events that help generate future sales prospects as a result of these constraints. This coupled with the temporary closure of various physiotherapy offices declined the overall sales of the products. Furthermore, the shutdown in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India has caused a delay in product manufacturing and distribution. The aforementioned factors negatively impacted the physiotherapy equipment market growth.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global physiotherapy equipment market based on application, type, demographics, end use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Pediatrics, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary and Others.

The musculoskeletal segment with 60.3% in 2022 held the maximum portion of the market.. This is primarily due to the increasing cases of musculoskeletal disorders.

The cardiovascular and pulmonary segment is expected to witness a maximum CAGR of 9.63% over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of physical therapy services in developing nations such as China, India, Brazil, etc.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hydrotherapy, Cryotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM), Ultrasound, Electric Stimulation, Heat Therapy, Therapeutic Exercise and Others.

The ultrasound segment dominated the physiotherapy equipment market with a share of 42.1% in 2022 and is expected to register a high CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period. Ultrasound therapy speeds up the healing process by reducing swelling and edema.

The thermoelectric stimulation segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2021. Electrical stimulation therapy is mainly used for the rehabilitation of neurological disorders such as stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers and Others.

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share of 43.1% during the forecast period pertaining to a large patient pool and implementation of various programs by hospitals.

The others segment is expected to register the fastest growth of 8.26% during the forecast period. Other end-users include community centers, sports centers, convalescent homes, and schools & sports academies.

Based on the Demographics Insights, the market is segmented into Geriatric Population and Non-geriatric Population.

The non-geriatric patient population with 55.3% accounted for a major portion of the market in 2022. An increase in hospital stays and visits is anticipated to positively influence the segment growth over the forecast period.

The geriatric population segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth with a CAGR of 7.24% during 2023-2030 due to rapidly rise in aging populations is anticipated to boost the geriatric population segment.

Physiotherapy Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Profile

The market is witnessing numerous acquisitions and collaborations between key players to strengthen their presence.

