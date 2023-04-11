Surgical Equipment Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 11, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Equipment Industry Overview

The global Surgical Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 31.58 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. The growing geriatric population, a rise in the volume of surgical procedures, technological advancements, and an increase in awareness regarding the benefits of early surgical intervention are expected to drive the market. In addition, growing disposable income in developing countries and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is another major factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The increasing shift towards a sedentary lifestyle and a rise in the consumption of processed foods are leading to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders. Thus, this is expected to have a positive impact and is anticipated to lead to a rise in the demand for surgical equipment over the forecast period

The market observed a sudden fall in the sales of surgical equipment during the first half of the pandemic. Postponement of elective surgeries, reduced hospital visits that resulted in delayed diagnosis, and disruption in the supply chain due to the lockdowns and restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus had a negative impact on the market. However, with the world returning to normalcy, the market is recovering at a very fast pace and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical equipment market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices.

The surgical sutures and staplers segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2021. This can be attributed to the high adoption rate of sutures and staplers owing to their increasing use in wound closure procedures.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Neurosurgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Wound Closure, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic and Others.

The obstetrics and gynecology segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing number of childbirths worldwide and the sudden rise in the prevalence of female reproductive organ disorders, which has led to an increase in the number of gynecological surgeries.

The plastic and reconstructive surgery segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing disposable income, technological advancements, and growing demand to improve esthetic appeal are expected to boost the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Surgical Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key players operating in the market are manufacturing perfusion systems and focusing on various strategic initiatives to boost their market presence. They are also strengthening their product portfolio through the acquisition of companies that represent great potential, partnerships & collaborations, and increased focus on research and development activities to develop technologically advanced products.

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Equipment market include

Braun Melsungen Ag

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

