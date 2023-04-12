Centurion University is emerging as a benchmark of excellence in Engineering Education in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, India, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), a multi-sector state private university in Odisha, is emerging as a benchmark of excellence in engineering education in Bhubaneswar. The university offers various engineering programs in disciplines such as computer science, civil, mechanical, electronics and communication, and electrical and electronics. The programs are designed to meet the current and future needs of the industry and society.

The university has over 60 industry-sponsored production labs, where students learn by doing projects, products, and production. The labs are equipped with the latest tools and technologies such as Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0, which enable students to develop smart engineering solutions for real-world problems. The university also fosters a thriving start-up culture and provides students with opportunities for entrepreneurship and skill development.

The university has achieved 100% placement assistance for its engineering graduates and has collaborated with national and international partners for academic excellence. Some of the top recruiters of the university include Wipro, TCS, Toppr, Nineleaps, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, HCL, L&T Infotech, and many more. The university also has tie-ups with reputed institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Rourkela, NIT Warangal, NIT Trichy, NIT Surathkal, IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT Bangalore, IIIT Bhubaneswar, BITS Pilani, BITS Hyderabad, VIT Vellore, SRM Chennai, Manipal University, Amrita University, Anna University, Jadavpur University, etc. for student exchange, faculty exchange, joint research, curriculum development, etc.

The university has been recognized by various national and international agencies for its quality education and innovation. The university has been ranked among the top 100 universities in India by NIRF 2022. The university has also been accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade and NBA for its engineering programs. The university has also received the Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award 2021 by AICTE for its contribution to the society through its social responsibility initiatives. The university has also been awarded the QS I-Gauge E-Lead Certification for its excellence in online education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university’s vision is to build individuals who are technically competent, community-centric, and driven to make transformational change. The university’s mission is to provide quality education that is accessible, diverse, inclusive, equitable, and equal to all sections of the society.

Centurion University is one of the best engineering colleges in Bhubaneswar that offers a holistic learning experience to its students.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

With campuses in AP and Odisha, Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is India’s top academic institution for both theoretical and practical education. It holds UGC 12(b), ICAR, and NAAC accreditation (Level A).

