THE FIRST EVER SUMMER MANILA FILM FESTIVAL AT SM CINEMAS

Posted on 2023-04-12 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Marilao, Bulacan, Philippines, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Calling all movie enthusiasts!

This April 8, the first ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival takes place at SM Cinemas film lovers will surely enjoy! The festival showcases a wide variety of our own local films, making it a must-see event for movie lovers in the Philippines.

The festival runs until April 18, providing ample opportunity for audiences to catch their favorite films. The event is a collaborative effort between SM Cinemas and local film industry partners, who work together to curate a diverse selection of films that cater to the interests and preferences of all movie-goers.

The eight official entries for the Summer MMFF are:

Apag starring Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose and Gladys Reyes; Singlebells starring Aljur Abrenica, Alex Gonzaga and Angeline Quinto; About Us but not About Us starring Romnick Sarmienta and Elijah Canlas; Kahit Maputi na Ang Buhok Ko starring RK Bagatsing and Meg Imperial; Unravel A Swiss Side Love Story starring Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla; Here Comes the Groom, starring Enchong Dee, Kempee de Leon, Awra Briguela, Xilhouete, Maris Racal and Kaladkaren; Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko, starring Yoo Min-Gon and Bela Padilla; and Love You Long Time, starring Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano.
Overall, the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival is a must-see event for movie nationwide. With its diverse selection of films, special events and activities, and celebration of Philippine cinema, the festival is a true celebration of the art of filmmaking. Whether you’re a casual moviegoer or a die-hard film fan, there’s something for everyone at the Summer Manila Film Fest.

Don’t miss to watch the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival until April 18 at SM Cinemas nationwide!

 

