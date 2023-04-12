IEM Kolkata is emerging as a Centre of Excellence for Engineering Studies in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM) Kolkata, one of the oldest private engineering colleges in West Bengal, is emerging as a centre of excellence for engineering studies in Kolkata. The institute has been consistently ranked among the top engineering colleges in Kolkata and India by various agencies such as NIRF, NAAC, ICRA and others. It has also achieved remarkable feats in academics, research and placements.

IEM Kolkata offers NBA accredited courses in computer science engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, electronics and communication engineering and information technology. The institute has a strong faculty base with many PhD holders and industry experts. It also has state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities such as laboratories, library, hostel, auditorium, sports complex and more.

The institute has a vibrant research culture with many publications, patents and projects funded by various agencies such as DST, DRDO, ISRO and others. It also has collaborations with reputed national and international institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, Jadavpur University, University of Calcutta, University of Massachusetts Lowell, University of Nevada Las Vegas and more.

The institute has a stellar placement record with 100% placement of engineering and management students. Many of them grab multiple job offers from top companies such as TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro, IBM, Accenture, Capgemini and more. The institute also provides entrepreneurship support and guidance to its students through its incubation centre and innovation lab.

“IEM Kolkata is committed to provide quality education and training to its students and prepare them for the challenges of the global market. We are proud of our achievements and recognition as a centre of excellence for engineering studies in Kolkata. We aim to continue our journey of excellence and innovation in the field of engineering and management,” said Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM Kolkata.

About IEM Kolkata

One of today’s academic training organisations with a focus on industry is the Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM) Kolkata. In order to address the lack of technical and managerial resources in the current era of dynamic globalisation, IEM has developed excellent criteria. The IEM group has become well-known for its solid background in research and development (R&D) in a variety of fields. By its dedication to self sufficiency and unrivalled excellence, it seeks to serve both the nation and the next generation. For more details, visit https://iem.edu.in/.

Media Contact

Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM)

Y12, Block Ep, Sector 5, Salt Lake Electronics Complex, Kolkata, India, West Bengal

Phone no: 033 2357 2059

Email id: admissions@iemcal.com.