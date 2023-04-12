Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 12, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global Personal Protective Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 131.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global personal protective equipment market is significantly driven by increasing spending on worker safety and protective products coupled with rising awareness about the stringent safety rules and regulations.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the personal protective equipment market. The market was is significantly attributed to the high demand for protective equipment to protect against COVID-19 infection in 2020. Over the forecast period, market growth is expected to witness steady growth attributed to the increasing use in various industries.

The increasing awareness among industry participants regarding the importance of worker safety and security at workplaces on account of the stringent regulations and high costs associated with workplace hazards is anticipated to drive market growth. Particularly, rising awareness and new rules and regulations in Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing rate of fatalities at the workplace has imposed workers to use personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of the individuals. Furthermore, the increasing number of the blue-collar workforce across numerous R&D establishments and production factories is expected to fuel PPE demand over the forecast period.

Government regulations compel the use of protective equipment for workers in end-use industries such as oil and gas, mining, and construction. Work safety regulations play a major role in driving the personal protective equipment market. Mandated policies by agencies for companies to maintain worker safety in industries are anticipated to drive demand for personal protective equipment.

Companies such as DuPont and 3M are undertaking expansion strategies to strengthen their product portfolio and market share. In May 2022, 3M announced expanding production for personal protective equipment such as respiratory and hearing protection products. This expansion will allow 3M to increase investment to meet the unmatched demand for PPE.

Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal protective equipment market based on product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Head Protection, Eye Protection, Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Hand Protection and Others.

The hand protection segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 accounting for 30.4% of the global market. Personal protective gloves are worn to protect hands from injuries from abrasions, cuts, burns, and reactions to chemicals.

are worn to protect hands from injuries from abrasions, cuts, burns, and reactions to chemicals. The head protection segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period due to rising fatalities in the workplace and high product demand.

Based on the End Use Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Transportation, Mining and Others.

The healthcare end-use segment led the market in 2022 accounting for the highest revenue share of 19.1%, credited to the rising demand for hand protection, respiratory protection, and protective clothing in the healthcare industry.

The construction industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The construction industry is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to heightened construction activities.

The U.S. FDA has issued an enforcement mandate to increase the accessibility of PPE for healthcare workers. This is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare personal protective equipment marketin the coming years

Personal Protective Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key players actively focus on product innovation, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. Innovations in design, materials, and manufacturing processes that increase the quality of the product, led to an increase in demand for PPE.

Some prominent players in the global Personal Protective Equipment market include

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

COFRA S.r.l.

FallTech

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Lindstrom Group

Mallcom (India) Ltd.

Radians, Inc.

Polison Corp.

Delta Plus Group

