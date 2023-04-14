UEM Kolkata is Setting New Standards of Excellence in Engineering and Management

Kolkata, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata, a premier engineering university in Kolkata, is setting new standards of excellence in engineering and management education and research. The university, which was established in 2014, has achieved remarkable milestones in academic quality, innovation, industry collaboration and placement.

UEM Kolkata offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in engineering, management and science. The university has a state-of-the-art campus with modern facilities and infrastructure. The university also has a strong faculty team with rich academic and industry experience. UEM Kolkata follows an innovative teaching methodology that combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills and exposure. The university also provides various opportunities for students to participate in co-curricular and extracurricular activities, such as clubs, societies, events, competitions and social service.

UEM Kolkata has been recognized by various national and international bodies for its excellence in education and research. The university has been awarded with the ‘AAA’ category (first 10 institutes nationally among all institutes of India including all IITs and NITs) in NPTEL program (IIT Kharagpur and IIT Chennai).

UEM Kolkata has also established a strong industry partnership with leading companies and organizations. The university has signed an MOU with Ericsson, a top Swedish multinational company, for partnership in product research and development in the highly secured R&D labs on the latest innovative items include 5G technologies, drones and UAVs, autonomous vehicles, robots, Industrial 4.0, automation, and different IOT-based technologies. The university also collaborates with the Indian government on the prestigious ‘FRACTION’ & ‘UNNAT BHARAT ABHIYAAN’ projects, which are financed by the European Union.

UEM Kolkata has also achieved impressive placement records for its students. At UEM Kolkata, the highest pay offer is Rs 72 lakhs annually. The university has a dedicated placement cell that provides training, guidance and support to the students for their career development. The university also organizes various campus recruitment drives, internship programs and industry visits for the students. Some of the top recruiters of UEM Kolkata include TCS, Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, IBM, Capgemini, Accenture, Ericsson, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Jio, Samsung R&D etc.

UEM Kolkata is committed to provide quality education and research that meets the needs and expectations of the students, industry and society. The university aims to create a culture of excellence and innovation that fosters creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills among the students. UEM Kolkata also strives to contribute to the social and economic development of the nation through its academic and research activities.

For more information about UEM Kolkata, please visit https://uem.edu.in/uem-kolkata/ or contact 8010700500.

About University of Engineering & Management (UEM)

In Kolkata, West Bengal, the University of Engineering & Management (UEM) is a premier academic institution for engineering and management.

