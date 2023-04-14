Introducing Cloud Analogy’s New Partnership with Formstack

Noida, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce Gold Partner providing comprehensive CRM solutions and IT services, announced a partnership with Formstack, a cloud-based data management and form-building platform, on April 3, 2023.

As a Salesforce consulting partner Cloud Analogy, has always been dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes streamline their operations and achieve their digital transformation goals. Through this new partnership with Formstack, Cloud Analogy will offer its clients a suite of powerful tools for improved data collection, analysis, and management.

Formstack is an intuitive platform that allows businesses to build online forms and collect data efficiently. It offers features like customizable templates, drag-and-drop form building, and data visualization tools that help companies to capture the data they need and make informed decisions. Formstack integrates with over 50 web applications, including Salesforce, to enable seamless data sharing between platforms.

Ajay Dubedi, CEO of Cloud Analogy, expressed excitement about the partnership with Formstack, stating, “Their clients now have access to a responsive platform tool to elevate their business processes.”

He also said,” The company’s dedication to delivering superior solutions to its clients and highlighted the significant contribution that Formstack would make to their service offerings.”

Through this partnership, Cloud Analogy will be able to provide businesses with a complete suite of services to manage their workflows and data from a single platform. This will help them enhance collaboration, increase productivity, and optimize their operations.

About Cloud Analogy:

Cloud Analogy is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, delivering comprehensive Salesforce services, including its Classics, Lightning, and CRM services. It also specializes in Salesforce implementation consulting, customization consulting, and customization. “Cloud Analogy is the world’s leading Salesforce Development Company offering cutting-edge cloud computing solutions and services.”

About Formstack:

Formstack is a cloud-based data management and form-building platform that helps businesses streamline their workflows by automating data collection and management. With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and seamless integration with over 50 web applications, including Salesforce, Formstack makes it easy for businesses to collect data, analyze it, and make informed decisions.

For more information about this partnership, please visit https://cloudanalogy.com/