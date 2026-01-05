Sigma Search Lights Ltd Supplies LED Security Lights for Industrial and Commercial Facilities Across India

Kolkata, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Sigma Search Lights Ltd, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced LED lighting solutions, has strengthened its presence nationwide by supplying high-performance LED security lights to industrial and commercial facilities across India. Designed to enhance outdoor safety, visibility, and energy efficiency, the company’s LED security lighting solutions are increasingly being adopted by factories, warehouses, logistics hubs, commercial campuses, and infrastructure projects nationwide.

With rising concerns around workplace safety, asset protection, and energy consumption, businesses are actively upgrading their outdoor lighting systems. Sigma Search Lights Ltd has responded to this demand by delivering durable, energy-efficient LED security lights engineered for demanding industrial and commercial environments.

Industrial and commercial facilities require robust lighting systems that operate reliably under challenging conditions, including dust, heat, humidity, and extended operating hours. Traditional lighting technologies often result in high energy costs and frequent maintenance.

Sigma Search Lights Ltd follows strict quality control and manufacturing standards to ensure reliable performance and safety. Each LED security light is tested for electrical performance, durability, and outdoor suitability before supply.

The company’s focus on quality and compliance enables smooth adoption across commercial projects and infrastructure installations.

With a growing network of clients and partners, Sigma Search Lights Ltd continues to strengthen its pan-India footprint. The company works closely with facility managers, EPC contractors, developers, and procurement teams to deliver customised LED security lighting solutions tailored to specific site requirements.

For more information about the product offered by Sigma Search Lights Ltd, please visit https://sigma-lights.co.in/product-category/security-search-light

About Sigma Search Lights Ltd

Sigma Search Lights Ltd is a trusted manufacturer and supplier of advanced LED lighting solutions for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications. The company’s product portfolio includes LED security lights, flood lights, bay lights, high mast lighting systems, and solar lighting solutions.

With a strong focus on innovation, energy efficiency, and durability, Sigma Search Lights Ltd is committed to delivering lighting solutions that meet modern safety standards and long-term performance expectations.

Contact Details

Address: P-27 Sagar Manna Road, Kolkata – 700 060, India

Phone No: +91-94330 16082/83

E-Mail: energy@sigma-lights.co.in | sales@sigma-lights.co.in