iLEAD Kolkata is emerging as a premier BBA College in Kolkata with 100% placement support

Kolkata, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — iLEAD Kolkata, which stands for Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development, offers a three-year BBA program that covers various aspects of business administration, such as marketing, finance, human resource management, operations management, and international business. The program also includes industry visits, guest lectures, workshops, seminars, and live projects to enhance the practical skills and exposure of the students.

The college has a dedicated placement cell that helps the students in preparing for interviews, resume writing, personality development, and career guidance. The placement cell also organizes campus recruitment drives and job fairs to connect the students with potential employers. Some of the prominent recruiters of iLEAD Kolkata are Amazon, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Zomato, and many more.

The college has also received several awards and accolades for its academic excellence and placement record. It has been ranked among the top 10 BBA colleges in India by India Today and Outlook magazines. It has also been awarded the Best Education Brand by The Economic Times and the Best Emerging Media School by Edutainment Awards.

iLEAD Kolkata is committed to providing quality education and career opportunities to its students. The college aims to produce competent and confident business leaders who can contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

For more information about iLEAD Kolkata and its BBA program, visit https://www.ilead.net.in/bba-colleges-kolkata.php

