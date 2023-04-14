iLEAD Kolkata is emerging as a premier BBA College in Kolkata with 100% placement support

iLEAD Kolkata, a top-ranked BBA college in Kolkata, has achieved 100% placement support for its students in the academic year 2022-23. The college has partnered with various reputed companies and organizations to provide internships and jobs to its graduates.

Posted on 2023-04-14 by in Education // 0 Comments

Kolkata, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — iLEAD Kolkata, which stands for Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development, offers a three-year BBA program that covers various aspects of business administration, such as marketing, finance, human resource management, operations management, and international business. The program also includes industry visits, guest lectures, workshops, seminars, and live projects to enhance the practical skills and exposure of the students.

The college has a dedicated placement cell that helps the students in preparing for interviews, resume writing, personality development, and career guidance. The placement cell also organizes campus recruitment drives and job fairs to connect the students with potential employers. Some of the prominent recruiters of iLEAD Kolkata are Amazon, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Zomato, and many more.

The college has also received several awards and accolades for its academic excellence and placement record. It has been ranked among the top 10 BBA colleges in India by India Today and Outlook magazines. It has also been awarded the Best Education Brand by The Economic Times and the Best Emerging Media School by Edutainment Awards.

iLEAD Kolkata is committed to providing quality education and career opportunities to its students. The college aims to produce competent and confident business leaders who can contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

For more information about iLEAD Kolkata and its BBA program, visit https://www.ilead.net.in/bba-colleges-kolkata.php or call +91-9163122222.

 

About iLEAD

The Institute for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Development, also known as iLEAD, is a prestigious academic school that seeks to provide the greatest education in a supportive environment for learning. It is based in Kolkata, West Bengal, and offers degree programmes in media and management at the Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons.) and Bachelor of Media Science (Hons.) levels.

Media Contact

iLEAD

113 J Matheswartola Road,, Kolkata, India, West Bengal

Phone no: 91 9163122222

Email id: contact@ilead.net.in.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution