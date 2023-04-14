Alepo and Nomios partner to deliver carrier-grade AAA solutions to telecom operators in the Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Alepo, a leading provider of core network and IT software solutions for communications service providers (CSPs), has partnered with Nomios, a provider of secure network solutions to enterprises and service providers. The collaboration will enable Nomios to offer Alepo’s carrier-class AAA solutions to telecom operators in the Netherlands.

As many legacy suppliers of AAA solutions have announced the end-of-service for their products, the partnership will enable Nomios to provide modern and secure AAA solutions to its customers. Nomios chose Alepo due to its carrier-class solution and proven ability to successfully migrate large AAA deployments with zero downtime.

“Nomios sees more and more requests to transform AAA services to a modern solution, and Alepo provides a carrier-class solution to fulfill this requirement. We are confident our partnership with help the CSPs in the Netherlands with reliable, secure, and scalable AAA solutions,” said Mohamed El Haddouchi, Group CTO, Nomios.

Nomios has the most experienced and highly certified pool of engineers in its industry, and Alepo provides carrier-class solutions and an industry-leading R&D team. Together, the partnership has already won their first project in the Netherlands for one of the largest communications service providers in the country for a geo-redundant AAA in their FTTx network.

Alepo delivered a proof of concept for its AAA solution that met the client’s technical requirements, demonstrating the product’s capabilities. The partnership will enable Nomios to onboard Alepo’s AAA solution to its portfolio and offer modern, robust AAA solutions to other customers.

“Many telecom operators are running out of support on their AAA solutions. Alepo can help operators with our AAA solution because it has a product roadmap and support that will guarantee stability and allow operators to continue to grow their network. We are happy to collaborate with Nomios and facilitate our cutting-edge AAA solutions to their customers and other CSPs in the Netherlands,” said Juan Espinosa, Vice President Sales, Alepo.

The partnership will start in the Netherlands and benefit the region’s telecom operators by providing secure and modern AAA solutions.

About Nomios Group

Nomios is a leading European provider of cybersecurity and secure networking solutions and services and has a broad customer base in highly diversified sectors. In 19 years, Nomios has grown into an organization with more than 20 offices in seven European countries and has continuously expanded its professional services, managed services, support, and SOC offering.

Nomios has the most experienced, loyal, and highly certified pool of engineers in its industry, as recognized by many third-party studies, and has strategic partnerships with leading technology providers to deliver secure and reliable networks.

For more information, please visit https://www.nomios.nl/

About Alepo

Alepo makes next-generation data opportunities a reality, delivering advanced software solutions and services that enable communications service providers to accelerate revenue growth, market share, and business success on fixed and mobile networks. Alepo helps accelerate digital enablement for networks of all sizes, including leading service providers globally. Known as the go-to partner for all things data, Alepo’s innovations are highly scalable, cloud-agnostic, and enable digital-first customer experiences. Alepo is based in Austin, Texas, with a presence in all regions of the world.

For more information, please visit https://ww.alepo.com

Source: Alepo PR Team