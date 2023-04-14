Future Electronics Features Murata Type 2XS WiFi + Bluetooth in New Digital Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a globally recognized leading distributor of electronic components is featuring the Murata Type 2XS WiFi + Bluetooth component in its newest campaign.

The Type 2XS is a small, high-performance module based on NXP 88W9098 combo chipset which supports Wi-Fi® 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2×2 MIMO + Bluetooth® 5.3 BR/EDR/LE 2MPHY up to 1200Mbps PHY data rate on Wi-Fi® and 3Mbps PHY data rate on Bluetooth®.

The WLAN section supports PCIe 2.0 interface, with optional support for SDIO 3.0. The Bluetooth® section supports high-speed 4-wire UART interface (optional support for SDIO) and PCM for audio data.

The Type 2XS is designed for the Internet of Things, with outstanding performance capabilities. Its impressively small size makes it perfect for IoT applications, smart home, smart TV, video and audio production or streaming and more.

To learn more about the Murata Type 2XS, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/murata-wi-fi-bluetooth-modules. To see the entire suite of products available, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###