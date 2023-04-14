Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Launched in India

Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Mercedes-AMG has launched its flagship GT 63 S E Performance model in India at a price of Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom), which is the most powerful production vehicle yet from the brand and also the first plug-in hybrid. The car boasts an output of 843hp and 1,470Nm, with an EV-only range of 12km. It also rivals the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Customers will receive their keys from seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes-Benz India reported a total growth rate of 37 percent, selling 16,497 cars and SUVs in FY2023 and delivering 4,697 new vehicles in Q1 2023, with an overall growth of 17 percent in the top-end vehicle segment.

Mercedes has reduced the waiting period for most of its models, including the A-Class, C-Class, and E-Class. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance competes directly with the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in India and is part of Mercedes’ growth strategy to launch 10 vehicles in the top-end segment of the market in 2023.

Top competitors

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid: The AMG GT 63 S E Performance’s direct competitor in India is the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Both cars have similar power outputs, with the Porsche producing 690 hp and 870 Nm of torque. However, the Mercedes has a slightly longer EV-only range at 12 km compared to the Porsche’s 7 km. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced slightly higher than the Porsche at Rs 3.30 crore, while the Porsche is priced at Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). Audi RS7 Sportback: The Audi RS7 Sportback is another competitor in the Indian market, priced at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). The car has a lower power output at 591 hp and 800 Nm of torque but is still a formidable competitor to the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. BMW M8 Gran Coupe: The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a four-door coupe priced at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom) and has a power output of 600 hp and 750 Nm of torque. It is also a competitor to the AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

