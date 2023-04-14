Green Acres Family Dentistry Brings Quality Dental Care to Twin Falls

Twin Falls, USA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Green Acres Family Dentistry is pleased to announce their new dental practice in Twin Falls, Idaho. With their team of experienced and compassionate dentists, Green Acres Family Dentistry is dedicated to providing the highest quality dental care to the Twin Falls community.

The team at Green Acres Family Dentistry understands the importance of good dental health and the impact it has on overall well-being. With their commitment to patient education and preventive care, they strive to help their patients achieve and maintain healthy teeth and gums for a lifetime.

At Green Acres Family Dentistry, patients can expect a range of dental services, including routine exams and cleanings, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, and emergency care. Their team of dentists, hygienists, and support staff work together to provide personalized treatment plans that meet each patient’s unique needs and goals.

The practice is equipped with the latest dental technology, including digital x-rays, intraoral cameras, and 3D imaging, to ensure accurate diagnoses and effective treatments. In addition, they offer sedation dentistry options for patients who experience anxiety or fear during dental procedures.

We are thrilled to be serving the Twin Falls community and helping our patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles,” said Dr. J. Scott Lyman, lead dentist in Twin Falls, ID at Green Acres Family Dentistry. “Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of dental care in a comfortable, welcoming environment.

Green Acres Family Dentistry is now accepting new patients and encourages those in need of dental care to schedule an appointment. They accept most insurance plans and offer flexible payment options to make dental care accessible for everyone.

About Green Acres Family Dentistry:

Contact:

Dr. J. Scott Lyman (Dentist)

(DDS)

Green Acres Family Dentistry – Twin Falls.

Phone: (208) 928-9033

Email: info@greenacresfamilydental.com

Web: https://greenacresfamilydental.com