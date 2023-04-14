Sisgain Launches Revolutionary Hospital Information System to Improve Patient Care and Streamline Hospital Operations

Contact Name: Debu Singh

Noida, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Sisgain, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, has announced the launch of its revolutionary Hospital Information System (HIS), designed to improve patient care and streamline hospital operations. The cloud-based HIS platform provides hospitals and healthcare providers with a comprehensive set of tools to manage patient data, streamline workflows, and enhance collaboration across care teams.

“We are excited to introduce our new Hospital Information System, which represents a significant advancement in healthcare technology,” said John Smith, CEO of Sisgain. “Our HIS platform has been designed to provide hospitals and healthcare providers with a powerful and intuitive toolset to improve patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and streamline workflows across care teams.”

The HIS platform includes a suite of integrated modules designed to support all aspects of patient care, from admission to discharge. Key features of the platform include electronic health records (EHR), patient registration and scheduling, pharmacy management, laboratory and imaging management, billing and financial management, and reporting and analytics.

One of the key benefits of Sisgain’s HIS platform is its ability to integrate with a wide range of third-party systems and devices, including medical equipment, electronic health record systems, and other hospital management systems. This integration capability allows healthcare providers to access and share patient data more easily and efficiently, reducing the risk of errors and improving the quality of care.

Another significant advantage of Sisgain’s HIS platform is its scalability and flexibility. The platform can be customized to meet the specific needs of individual hospitals and healthcare providers, ensuring that they have access to the features and tools they need to provide high-quality care and improve operational efficiency.

“Our goal with the HIS platform is to empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care while reducing administrative burden and improving operational efficiency,” said Smith. “We believe that this platform represents a significant step forward for the healthcare industry, and we look forward to working with hospitals and healthcare providers to help them achieve their goals.”

The launch of Sisgain’s HIS platform comes at a time of significant change in the healthcare industry, as hospitals and healthcare providers look for new ways to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency. Sisgain’s HIS platform is designed to meet these challenges head-on, providing hospitals and healthcare providers with a powerful and flexible toolset to help them achieve their goals.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation in the healthcare industry, and we believe that our HIS platform will play a key role in helping hospitals and healthcare providers adapt to this rapidly changing landscape,” said Smith. “We are committed to continuing to innovate and develop new solutions that enable healthcare providers to deliver the best possible care to their patients.”

Sisgain’s HIS platform is available now for hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide. For more information about the platform or to schedule a demo, visit the Sisgain website at www.sisgain.com.

About Sisgain:

Sisgain is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, specializing in the development of innovative software platforms and applications for hospitals and healthcare providers. With a focus on improving patient outcomes, reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency, Sisgain is dedicated to transforming the healthcare industry through the power of technology. For more information, visit www.sisgain.com.