Ceramic Tiles Market SWOT Analysis by Political, Economic, Social and Technological Factors

Ceramic Tiles Industry Overview

The global ceramic tiles market is expected to reach USD 656.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Increasing demand for aesthetic improvement in the flooring and walling is anticipated to support the demand for ceramic tiles during the forecast period.

High production capacity coupled with a wide distribution network of prominent players is likely to fulfill the demand for construction applications across the globe. As a result, increasing new constructions for residential and non-residential buildings in major economies due to industrial development coupled with rapid urbanization are likely to create a scope for market growth.

Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic tiles market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Glazed ceramic tiles, Porcelain tiles, Scratch free ceramic tiles, and others

Porcelain tiles led the market and accounted for about 54% share of the revenue in 2021.

Glazed ceramic tiles are also one of the most popular categories that recorded a demand valued at USD 97.48 billion in 2021 and are likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. These tiles offer exceptional resistance to staining owing to the presence of a protective layer of glass.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Wall tiles and Floor tiles

Flooring applications led the market and accounted for about 54% share of the revenue in 2021. Increasing demand from commercial construction including hotels and shopping malls is expected to drive the product demand as these tiles offer cost-effectiveness along with superior aesthetics.

The rising influence of designers and architects for the application of porcelain tiles and flooring in commercial applications is expected to boost product demand.

Ceramic wall tiles are also expected to register a notable CAGR of 7%, owing to evolving home décor concept, there bolstering the demand for wall tiling patterns for their use in living spaces.

In addition, expansion of product line by the brand owners, particularly to serve new application areas beyond kitchens and bathroom are also expected to drive the market growth.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial

The commercial end-use segment held the major share of the market and accounted for about 54% share of the revenue in 2021.

Rising demand for highly durable and cost-efficient ceramic flooring for use in high-traffic commercial and industrial sectors is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The development of new products and hassle-free installation techniques have considerably driven the market growth of commercial flooring .

. The residential end-use segment registered a demand valued at USD 163.31 billion in 2021 and is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing housing sector in emerging economies such as India is expected to trigger the demand for the product owing to the anti-slip and scratch resistance offered by the product.

Ceramic Tiles Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market players are continuously introducing products with low environmental impact and enhanced durability as well as aesthetics to gain consumer attention. Major players in the industry are focusing on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing product quality, maximizing production output, and acquisition of small players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market. Moreover, high investments in R&D for innovating ceramic-based flooring products are also a factor considered by the players to stay in the competition.

Some prominent players in the global Ceramic Tiles market include:

ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Crossville Inc.

RAK Ceramics

Cerámica Saloni, Florida Tile, Inc.

Porcelanosa Group

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Ricchetti Group

China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics Group Co., Ltd.

Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.

