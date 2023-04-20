Tarps Now® Announces Release of Vinyl Tarps & Covers Buyers Guide

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2023-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational guide to Vinyl Tarps & Covers that are crafted from heavy duty material and transformed through a process of high density, cross woven polyethylene terephthalate scrims coated with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) film laminate. Their strength and longevity are highlighted, as Vinyl Tarps & Covers are well suited to conquer even the toughest conditions with ease.

The Guide further details how Vinyl Tarps & Covers are often fitted with sturdy grommets that line the hems on all four sides, allowing for secure fastening with fasteners such as zip ties, bungee balls, rope, or tarp straps, whichever is most compatible for your applications. With Vinyl Tarps, you do not have to worry about your things being exposed to the elements, no matter how harsh the environment because of their strength and waterproof properties. Plus, they come in a variety of sizes and colors, making them aesthetic wonders as well.

Vinyl Tarps & Covers come in an impressive range of products that includes fire retardant, anti-static material, and a range of colors, you can tailor the use of Vinyl Tarps to your exact requirements. The popular Clear Vinyl product on the market ensures that your belongings remain visible while still offering superior protection of vinyl. These Tarps are versatile and can be used to secure, protect, and cover almost anything. Products discussed include:

Vinyl Tarps Related Product Information:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/super-duty-vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/medium-duty-vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-retardant-vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/hypalon-tarps-csm-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/neoprene-coated-nylon-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/blog/uses-for-vinyl-tarps

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Media contact:

Michael Dill, CEO

Tarps Now, Inc.

4133 M-139

St Joseph, MI 49085

888-800-1383

sales@tarpsnow.com

https://www.tarpsnow.com

Logo: