Immersion Cooling Market Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Current Scenario

Immersion Cooling Industry Overview

The global immersion cooling market size is anticipated to reach USD 1006.6 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for data center infrastructure as well as the increased power consumption by other cooling systems.

The cooling infrastructure in data center buildings consumes over half of the total energy. The need for data infrastructure is rapidly increasing, causing servers to store more data and approach their heat rejection levels faster. These systems are being used in data centers to cut energy usage and overhead expenses.

Immersion Cooling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immersion cooling market based on product, application, cooling liquid, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Single-Phase and Two-Phase

Single-phase led the industry and accounted for 70.7% of the global revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the low tank & coolant costs, high dielectric strength, low environmental impact, high coolant heat capacity, and high biodegradability of a two-phase system.

The demand for two-phase systems is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 23.0% over the forecast period due to improved reliability, high energy efficiency, deployment flexibility and low maintenance requirements.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into High-performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining, Artificial Intelligence, and Others

High-performance computing led the industry and accounted for 34.6% of the global revenue share in 2022.

The demand for cryptocurrency is witnessing a significant rise owing to its ability to offer advantages like quick international transfers, a decentralized system, protection from fraud, and enhanced transactional security.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period.

Factors such as the resurgence of a strong research focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in the U.S.; development and mass deployment of deep learning by Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon; rising demand for AI applications; and Israel’s thriving AI ecosystem are contributing toward augmenting the load on AI servers is expected to drive industry growth.

Based on the Cooling Liquid Insights, the market is segmented into Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-based Fluids, Deionized Water, and Others

Mineral oil led the industry and accounted for 42.7% of the global revenue share in 2022. When compared to traditional air conditioning systems, mineral oil is more efficient, which simplifies facility design and results in cost savings.

The demand for fluorocarbon-based fluids is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 24.4% over the forecast period.

Deionized-water cooling systems are employed in many different applications, including electrical, metallurgy, electronics, research, nonelectric, and medical.

The capacity of deionized water to prevent the risk of electrical arcing induced by static charge in the cooling circuit and deposit of minerals that restrict coolant flow is projected to increase its demand of deionized water in systems.

Immersion Cooling Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The immersion cooling market is highly competitive with major companies striving for industry leadership. Key players emphasize integration across the value chain to strengthen their market positions. Strategies employed by companies include collaborations, partnerships, and new product development to enhance their industry positions. Companies such as Green Revolution Cooling and Asperitas have partnered to create awareness about systems in the industry space.

Some prominent players in the global Immersion Cooling market include:

Fujitsu Limited

Dug Technology

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Submer

Liquid Stack

Midas Green Technologies

Asperitas

DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company

LiquidCool Solutions

ExaScaler Inc.

