Cadabam’s Diagnostics becomes the new destination for Quality Diagnostic Services in South Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Cadabam’s Diagnostics, a unit of Cadabam’s Group, has emerged as the new destination for quality diagnostic services in South Bangalore. The diagnostic centre offers a range of services in radiology, pathology, and physiotherapy, using world-class diagnostic tools and infrastructure. The centre also provides various health check-up packages for different age groups and needs.

Cadabam’s Diagnostics is a part of Cadabam’s Group, which has been a pioneer in the field of mental healthcare for over three decades. Cadabam’s Diagnostics marks the group’s foray into radiology, diagnostics, and interventional services. The centre aims to provide high-quality services to the community, with a focus on empathy and expertise.

The centre is managed and run by the most experienced, qualified and sub-specialized medical professionals, who are committed to providing the best care to the patients. The centre has a team of specialists in radiology and fetal medicine, interventional musculoskeletal imaging, and physiotherapy. The centre also has a high-end state-of-the-art laboratory that can process blood, urine, bodily fluids, and tissue material from FNAC/ Biopsy samples and test for various parameters.

Cadabam’s Diagnostics is located at No. 1/a, 1st Block, Bhavani Hbcs, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Near Kims College, Bangalore. The centre is open from Monday to Saturday from 7:30 am to 8:00 pm and on Sunday from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm. The centre can be contacted at 095385 93355 or through its website https://cadabamsdiagnostics.com/.

Cadabam’s Diagnostics invites the residents of South Bangalore to visit the centre and experience its quality services and care.

About Cadabam’s Diagnostics

Contact

Address: No. 1/A, 1st Block, Bhavani HBCS,

Banashankari 3rd Stage, Near Devegowda petrol Bunk,

Bangalore – 560070

Phone: +91 99006 64696 | +91 95385 93355

Mail: info@cadabamsdiagnostics.com