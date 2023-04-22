Introducing Ducting from Rubberworx™ for Heated and Cooled Air Transfer

Pasadena, TX, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Rubberworx™ Hose is a leading manufacturer of high-quality hoses and hose fittings, industrial rubber products, industrial couplings, and other accessories. They are committed to providing reliable, durable, and cost-effective products. Rubberworx Hose offers a wide range of hoses andis a trusted provider with the expertise and experience to meet your needs.

Rubberworx™, a leading provider of industrial hoses and tubing solutions, is introducing its ducting line designed specifically for the most rigorous applications in industrial air transfer. This innovative product promises to deliver reliable, high-quality performance for various industrial purposes.

Manufactured using the latest technology and premium materials, Rubberworx™ ducting is designed to withstand high temperatures and provide a robust, long-lasting air transfer solution. Whether for heating, ventilation, air conditioning or other industrial applications, Rubberworx™ ducting provides a flexible and reliable air transfer option.

The product is available in different varieties for applications such as:

Heater Ducting: Rubberworx™ Heater Ducting is designed to meet the toughest requirements for transferring heated air in industrial applications. It is made from Polypropylene and Polyurethane materials, providing excellent durability, flexibility, and resistance to extreme heat and weight.

Insulated Ducting: Rubberworx™ manufactures Insulated Ducting for industrial-cooled air transfer that can handle tough applications. They use multiple layers of Polypropylene and Polyurethane to make the ducting light, durable, flexible and cold air loss limiting to meet your requirements.

Return Ducting: Rubberworx™ has developed a return duct specifically for tough industrial air transfer applications. It is made of polypropylene and polyurethane to meet your specific requirements for weight, durability and flexibility.

