Future Electronics presents Designing for Resilience at Embedded World Exhibition and Conference 2023

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was present at the Embedded World Exhibition and Conference 2023 in Nurenburg, Germany. Embedded World is a worldwide platform for the embedded community where leaders, key players, and industry associations come to meet. The conference took place from March 14th to 19th in Nurenburg, Germany.

At the Future Electronics booth, the Centre of Excellence team of engineers showcased the concept of designing for resilience. By using the Open Standard Module (OSM) footprint, which comes in four different sizes, customers can realize design scalability in either direction and ensure a smooth production cycle.

The Centre of Excellence’s evaluation board, which was shown at Embedded World, is available to all through Future Electronics at https://www.my-boardclub.com/. This unique platform encompasses all forms of connectivity necessary for industrial applications.

“We have seen lots of interest from customers who want to simplify their design and ensure their supply chain is as robust and resilient as it can be. Our Centre of Excellence evaluation board can easily give an engineer a route to this concept,” said Pawel Kaczynski, Manager of the Centre of Excellence in Gdańsk.

Future Electronics is pleased to have been a participant at Embedded World 2023, and the team looks forward to continuing to connect with industry colleagues from around the world at various conferences and trade shows throughout the year.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

