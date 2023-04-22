Safety first at the Munich Security Conference with Rohde & Schwarz security scanners

Munich, Germany, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) took place in Munich with more than 450 international participants and over 50 events. Rohde & Schwarz provided six of its R&S QPS Walk2000 security scanners, one at each entrance. With more than 20,000 scans, the company contributed to a safe environment for the MSC 2023.

Caption: The R&S QPS Walk2000 at one of the entrances of the Bayerischer Hof hotel.

The R&S QPS Walk2000 is a unique 360° walk-through security scanner for fast and touchless people screening that detects items of any material, overcoming the limitations of traditional walk-through metal detectors. Designed to allow multiple layers of clothing and natural walking posture, it takes security screening to a new level, providing a highly convenient, efficient and reliable security solution for exclusive events.

The system operates with non-invasive, extremely low radiation for excellent penetration of clothing, making the time-consuming removal of outer garments unnecessary. AI based detection software automatically identifies objects of any material. The results are precisely displayed in real time on a gender-neutral avatar and with LED stripes, keeping secondary screening to a minimum and providing utmost protection of privacy.

Rohde & Schwarz is very proud of being part of the Munich Security Conference, and looks forward to provide outstanding security solutions for further exclusive events.

