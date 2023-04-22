Jucer Aims To Endow EV Owners With Discounted EV Charging Station Bundles

New South Whales, Australia, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Electric vehicles (EVs) are popular in Australia. According to a study, the number of EV models available in Australia has grown significantly, with over 30 different models now available for purchase. Additionally, the Australian government has announced several initiatives to support the uptake of EVs, including tax incentives and funding for charging infrastructure.

Jucer, a charger manufacturing company is well aware of EV evolution, so they established a registered AU trading company. They sell BEV and PHEV portable electric car chargers. Currently, more than 90% of EVs in Australia are equipped with Type 2 chargers.

Type 2 EV charging cable is a type of charging cable that is commonly used for electric vehicles in Europe. It is also known as Mennekes connector, named after the company that designed and developed it.

Type 2 charging cables have seven pins and are capable of charging electric vehicles at either single-phase or three-phase AC power, as well as at DC power, depending on the charging station and the vehicle’s capabilities. Jucer offers two variations – 22Kwh for Porsche [large EVs] and 7Kwh coiled for Hyundai [small EVs].

Portable electric car charger [Type 2] is designed to be compatible with a variety of electric vehicles and charging stations, making them a versatile and widely used option in Australia.

They can be used at home, at public charging stations, or in workplaces, depending on the availability of charging infrastructure.

Some EVs manufactured in North America or Japan may still use the Type 1 connector, so an adapter is necessary to enable them to use Type 2 charging stations.

To accommodate different charging standards Jucer offers electric vehicle chargers [Type 1 to Type 2 adapter] that allow using J1772 plug standard to charge a type 2 EV at the old charging station.

Type 2 portable electric car charger allows drivers to use regular 10 amp outlet commonly available in every Aussies residence. They can buy a second one for convenience. A second portable charger allows charging their EV at multiple locations, such as at home and at work, without having to carry the charger all the time.

It saves time and hassle, especially if the car owner has a busy schedule. Knowing that there is a backup EV charger can give peace of mind, especially if the driver relies on EVs for daily transportation.

Electric car chargers from Jucer fulfill the industry standards regulated by NZ and Australians ERAC and EESS legal bodies. All the products carry TUV and CE certifications. Buyers are offered a two-year warranty against materials and workmanship deficiencies. They even offer separate rights included in consumer law.

At the moment, Jucer is offering electric vehicle charger bundles. New EV car owners can benefit from the bundles rather than buying a single charger cable. The basic bundle allows charging both kinds of EV charging stations and is made available at discounted rates.

Jucer even specializes in the installment of EV charging solutions for industrial, commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors. They even offer customized electric car charging solutions. Visit their website to gain more information!