Founder of Webllisto, Piyush Singh Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Indore, India, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Webllisto Technologies is proud to announce that its Founder, Piyush Singh, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Piyush Singh was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

To learn more about Mr. Piyush Singh’s profile on Forbes, please check out – https://bit.ly/41io3Oe

“We are honored to welcome Piyush Singh into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Piyush has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Piyush will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Piyush will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Piyush Singh remarked, “I am humbled and honored to be joining the Forbes Business Council amongst many of the industry’s brightest minds. This is a great opportunity to learn from the experiences of other successful entrepreneurs and share my knowledge to empower the next generation of budding entrepreneurs. I am inspired to step up my game and contribute to the entrepreneurial community in a way that helps others achieve their dreams.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT WEBLLISTO TECHNOLOGIES

Webllisto Technologies, established with a vision to provide exceptional web development services, is a prominent IT consulting and engineering firm with expertise in blockchain development. With a focus on serving Enterprises, Startups, and digital agencies, Webllisto offers a wide range of inventive software and applications to help businesses succeed in the digital era. With a team of skilled professionals, Webllisto ensures maximum ROI and business growth. Visit our official website to learn more about our services.

