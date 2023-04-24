Exciting News: LCC is Bringing Custom Closet Design to Gulf Shores, Pensacola, Destin, and Miramar Beach!

Covington, LA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Great news for Gulf Shores, Pensacola, Destin, and Miramar Beach residents! Louisiana Custom Closets (LCC) is thrilled to announce our expansion into your area, offering top-notch custom closet design services at competitive prices.

Since 2003, we have served clients in Covington, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and the Mississippi and Gulf Coast areas. We’re eager to help you create the home of your dreams with our custom closet and storage solutions. From closet makeovers to custom laundry rooms, we’ve got you covered.

LCC specializes in maximizing storage space and organization for any area in your home, including closets, laundry rooms, pantries, and offices. Our experienced installers craft durable, stylish products tailored to your needs and design preferences. Our wide selection allows us to customize any space to match your home decor and lifestyle.

Our unique consultation process ensures a smooth experience from start to finish. Our trained professionals guide you through every step, from concept to completion, on time and within budget. We’ll recommend the best products during the consultation and provide an accurate quote. We aim to make the installation process painless.

Our CAD designers will work closely with you to bring your vision to life, ensuring that your custom closet or storage solution fits your property perfectly. Once the design is finalized, we’ll create a 3D rendering of the project and a cost estimate for you to review. If everything looks good, our dedicated team of manufacturers in Covington, LA, will build your design to the highest quality standards.

After manufacturing, we’ll install everything, adhering to all state, local, and safety regulations. Our projects typically take about a day to complete, and we’ll let you know if it’s longer. From day one, you can expect a fully functioning pantry, garage, or custom closet with no mess left behind.

We’re excited to serve new customers in Gulf Shores, Mobile, Orange Beach, and surrounding Florida areas. Don’t miss out on the LCC difference – request an in-home consultation today and transform your home with our fantastic custom closet and storage solutions!