Future Electronics Latest Digital Campaign Presents New Murata Type 1SJ

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a globally recognized leading distributor of electronic components is presenting a suite of Murata components in their new digital campaign, including the Murata Type 1SJ LoRa module.

The Type 1SJ module is one of the smallest LoRaWAN in the industry. It has a reduced power consumption and increased input than prior models. The product is brand-new and currently in production.

The component is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications. Features of the Type 1SJ include small size (only 10mm x 8mm x 1.6mm in dimensions), long-range, extended battery life, security, and competitive price point.

The Murata Tyle 1SJ has extensive memory, ensuring resources are available for all application layers. Inside the tiny module is a temperature-controlled crystal oscillator and multiple communication interfaces. Designed for global use, the module supports ISM bands from 868 MHz to 916 MHz including those used in Europe, the USA, India, and the Pacific rim.

The Type 1SJ module has several low-power modes that allow the real-time clock (RTC) to operate while drawing a typical current of just 1.3µA, allowing devices based on Murata’s module to operate for years from a single battery.

The new Type 1SJ LoRa module is perfect for developing solutions that meet the most demanding requirements, especially in areas such as asset tracking, utilities, agriculture, smart cities, smart buildings, industrial and other IoT applications.

There are many more exciting features that can be read about at www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/murata-type-1sj-lora-wan-module.To learn more about Future Electronics’ entire suite of products, as well as this digital campaign, please click here: https://www.futureelectronics.com/.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world.

