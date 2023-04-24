Nurturing Innovation Ecosystem: Continental Organized the 2nd Edition of the #Fiction2Science Hackathon

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — The technology company Continental organized the 2nd edition of the #Fiction2Science student Hackathon in Bengaluru, India, as part of its initiative to build an innovative ecosystem. Over 50 universities from across India participated, submitting more than 130 ideas on the theme of CASE – Connected, Automotive, Shared, and Electrified. Out of these, ten teams were shortlisted to be part of the finale. The finale was a day-long competition comprising activities such as building a working model of a car on the fundamentals of CASE, competing on a race track with obstacles, and finally pitching a mobility solution idea.

The team from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management showcased their idea of Smart Vehicle Health Management using IoT and emerged as the winner of the hackathon. They were awarded Rs. 1 Lakh in prize money and received a job offer to work with Continental.

Sharing her thoughts on #Fiction2Sciecne Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Technical Centre India, Continental Automotive added, “At Continental, we believe in the power of student and industry collaboration. Hence we are often taking opportunities to connect with university students in various forms ranging from funded research projects, seminars, internships, and hackathons. Our flagship event #Fiction2Science is designed in a way that students are motivated to apply their learnings in a practical sense with contemporary industry standards. The best participants are even given opportunities in form of job or internship offers. We will continue our quest to build a strong student-industry ecosystem.”

#Fiction2Science is a flagship hackathon event at Continental, aimed at connecting with universities in India to generate new ideas, fund research topics, and facilitate recruitment opportunities. The event begins with idea submission and shortlisting of top ones followed by a grand finale at Continental‘s Tech Center India, where the students undergo day-long competitions and idea pitching. #Fiction2Science opens opportunities for universities across India to participate in the hackathon event.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

Continental has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operate across India – with about 9000 employees across 12 locations, including seven plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Centre that supports Continental’s global R&D activities.