Sysinfo Has Released an Exclusive CSV to VCF Converter to Convert CSV to VCF

Noida, India, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — By developing the VCF Converter with sophisticated features this time, Sysinfo has achieved a milestone. Which efficiently migrates your contacts vCards to XLS/XLSX. All contact information, including names, phone numbers, and personal or business email addresses, can be migrated to XLS, PST, iCloud CSV, Yahoo CSV, Google CSV, Outlook CSV, CSV, and PDF in a single go.

April 19, 2023 – SysinfoTools A-58, First Floor Sector 57, Noida U.P. (201301), India

The main emphasis of Sysinfo VCF to CSV Converter is to migrate each aspect of your contacts to your desired format safely and without mismanaging the original hierarchy of the contacts. Additionally, you have the option to convert batch contacts into CSV quickly and without losing data. Furthermore, it is highly compatible with all versions of vCard, like vCard v4.0, vCard v3.0, and vCard v2.1.

Save Contacts With Free VCF to CSV Converter Without Losing Hierarchy

Whether you’re a professional or an individual, you understand the importance of contacts. When these are corrupted or deleted, the pain is indescribable. The best VCF to CSV converter has the ability to convert one or more vCard files to CSV at once. You can preview the details of your contacts and set a password for your resultant files. Furthermore, it gives you the option to manage the contact fields on the basis of Contact Fields Containing Values and All Contact Fields. The VCF to CSV converter can quickly convert vCard contacts to XLS/XLSX and other formats, regardless of how lengthy and voluminous your contact information is.

Sysinfo VCF to CSV converter

It’s an arduous task to save contacts with their original hierarchies. In order to effectively resolve this issue, Sysinfo has launched VCF Converter to convert VCF to Excel. Additionally, this flexible and fully functional VCF to CSV Utility for Windows can precisely export vCard data in bulk to CSV files. All Windows versions can use this converter. Furthermore, you have options to save your contacts locally, and after that, you can migrate these contacts to any other email client as well. Moreover, below is a list of a few of the advanced features of the tool.

It maintains the hierarchy of your resultant output file.

You have the choice to quickly convert multiple contacts to your preferred formats.

Preview your added contact details before conversion. So that you can make any changes you desire prior to saving it in any format.

In order to save your vCard file to CSV, you have a variety of options to save it like you can take its backup in the form of Google CSV, Outlook CSV, Yahoo CSV, and iCloud CSV.

You can save your contacts according to your desired destination on your machine.

It completely fits with all previous and updated versions of Windows.

Words from the CEO

This is how Mrs. Sonika Rawat expressed herself at the launch event of the VCF to CSV Converter.

Dear Users, I’m overjoyed to announce that, following the release of Sysinfo VCF to CSV Converter, our business has now added another achievement to its resume. which aims to make the conversion of VCF files to CSV format as simple as possible. She continued, “We recognize the growing need for solutions that are both effective and user-friendly as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings.

With our VCF to CSV Converter, we are aiming to offer a reliable and authentic tool that will provide a smooth experience converting vCard to XLS and other formats. She continued, “Our team has worked incredibly hard to develop a converter that is not only highly functional but also offers a seamless user experience.” Thank you for your continued support, and we welcome any feedback.

About the Company

Sysinfo mainly works on two factors, Strengthening internal security and giving each user more authority. She continued, “On a global scale, for both personal and professional reasons, we are constantly evolving and look forward to reaching the pinnacle in the fields of data recovery, file management, email management, Outlook management, email migration, and freeware applications without affecting the source data.”