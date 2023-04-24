CREATIVE & VIBRANT RECORD LABEL, WILD RECORDS LAUNCHES A FUNKY BLUES & R&B ARTIST “SKKYYY”

Scottsdale, Arizona, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Wild Record is all set to launch SKKYYY, aka Jennifer T. Conerly, a new Blues and R&B Artist who has worked with faces like P.Diddy, Seam Combs, and Brian Mcknight.

[Scottsdale, Arizona, USA April 20th, 2023]- Mississippi-based successful author turned singer Jennifer T. Conerly, more famously known as SKKYYY , is ready to launch the new record label “ Wild Records .”

Jennifer T. Conerly is a multitalented entrepreneur proud of Falcon Films LLC , indie and horror films production house, and Wild Records LLC , a music record label to bring new and creative sounds to the industry. Moreover, she is a proclaimed “Fashionista” and has founded a platform, WEALTHYCLOTHES.COM offering luxurious and comfortable fashion wear by top designers worldwide.

Jennifer T. Conerly, aka SKKYYY, started her musical journey with her first EP, “SKKYYY’S THE LIMIT,” a compilation of new and fresh sounds defining women’s revolution. Renowned artists like P.Diddy and Brian Mcknight featured in her album. The blues singer’s love to capture unique sounds and experimentation led her to develop her music record label offering sounds from different genres like Bass, Jazz, EDM, Alternative Rap, Rock, and classical.

“Music has always been my first love, and this was the driving force that led me to establish my record label. I am very excited to release my new songs and know the funky audience that connects with me will love it”. SKKYYY added, “I mostly love to perform in Paris and UK.”

Jennifer T. Conerly is all set to take giant leaps in the future and achieve new heights; the serial entrepreneur wants to “become as big as her idol, Oprah Winfrey” one day.

To learn more about Wild Records or get an update on upcoming events to visit, https://wildrecords.org.

About Wild Records LLC:

Wild Records is an Arizona-based record label owned by CEO Jennifer T. Conerly, aka SKKYYY, to develop new artists and produce creative and vibrant sounds. The platform provides artists with the opportunity to share their talent with the world through global simulcasts and tours. The leading management and only A&R team include Michael Chase-Artist Creator, Jill Anderson-Senior Advisor, Jack Byron-Senior Architect, and CTO-Jack Hyman. The Wild Records upcoming events include performances at 9:30 Club- Washington DC, Radio City Music Hall-NYC, and The Filmore-San Francisco this year.

Jennifer T. Conerly

CEO-Owner

Scottsdale, Arizona, USA