HDTV Supply and Just Add Power Celebrate Long-Standing Partnership

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply Inc., one of the nation’s top providers of high-quality video and audio equipment, is proud to announce the celebration of its long-standing partnership with Just Add Power. The two companies have been working together for several years, providing customers with innovative solutions for video distribution and control.

HDTV Supply has been a trusted distributor of Just Add Power’s products since 2012, offering their customers the latest and greatest in video-over-IP technology. Just Add Power is a leading manufacturer of HDMI over IP products, allowing users to distribute high-definition video and audio signals over existing networks. Their products are designed to be scalable and flexible, allowing users to add more sources and displays as needed.

Over the years, HDTV Supply has worked closely with Just Add Power to provide their customers with the best possible solutions for their video distribution needs. They have provided technical support and expertise, helping customers to design and implement custom solutions that meet their specific requirements.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our long-standing partnership with Just Add Power,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply, Amnon Keynan. “Their products are some of the best in the industry, and our customers have come to rely on them for their video distribution needs. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Just Add Power and providing our customers with the latest and greatest in video-over-IP technology.”

“Working with HDTV Supply has been a great experience for us,” said a Spokesperson for Just Add Power. “Their team is knowledgeable and experienced, and they have a deep understanding of the industry and the needs of their customers. We are proud to have HDTV Supply as a partner and look forward to many more years of working together.”

HDTV Supply and Just Add Power have worked together to provide their customers with innovative solutions for video distribution and control. Their partnership has resulted in some of the most advanced and flexible products on the market, and they are committed to continuing to provide their customers with the best possible solutions for their video distribution needs.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com