Future Electronics Participates in key Student Engagement Meeting at Embedded World Exhibition 2023

Nuremberg, Germany, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was present at Embedded World 2023. This year participated in the student engagement meeting featuring keynote speaker Nikolaus Schoenemann.

The Embedded World Exhibition and Conference is a worldwide platform for the embedded community where leaders, key players, and industry associations come to meet. The conference took place from March 14th to 19th in Nuremburg, Germany.

The student engagement meeting gathered the future bright minds of the industry who were present at Embedded World and featured a presentation from Future Electronics EMEA‘s HR Team. The meeting presented Future Electronics as an employer of choice for new graduates and highlighted the endless opportunities and career paths available within the organization.

Nikolaus Schoenemann, Senior Sales Director at Future Electronics, delivered the keynote presentation and over 500 conference attendees passed by the meeting with a water bottle from Future Electronics available to all.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, https://www.futureelectronics.com/.

