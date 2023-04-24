HDTV Supply & Key Digital: A Long-Standing Partnership Celebrate Milestones in Audio-Visual Excellence

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio-visual solutions, and Key Digital, a renowned manufacturer of cutting-edge audio-visual products, are proud to celebrate their long-standing partnership, marking yet another milestone in their journey of providing exceptional audio-visual experiences to customers worldwide.

Since their collaboration began over a decade ago, HDTV Supply and Key Digital have consistently pushed the boundaries of audio-visual technology, delivering innovative solutions that have revolutionized the way people experience audio-visual content. With a shared vision of excellence, both companies have worked tirelessly to deliver state-of-the-art audio-visual products that are trusted by industry professionals and loved by customers.

Over the years, HDTV Supply and Key Digital have successfully collaborated on numerous projects, ranging from home theaters and conference rooms to commercial installations and educational institutions. Their combined expertise has resulted in unparalleled solutions that have transformed the way people engage with audio-visual content in various settings.

One of the key factors that have contributed to the success of this long-standing partnership is the unwavering commitment to quality. HDTV Supply and Key Digital share a passion for delivering high-quality audio-visual products that meet and exceed the demands of the modern audio-visual industry. Their joint dedication to producing cutting-edge solutions with uncompromised quality has earned them a reputation as industry leaders, setting the benchmark for excellence in the audio-visual space.

In addition to their commitment to quality, HDTV Supply and Key Digital have also prioritized customer satisfaction. Both companies recognize that customer-centricity is crucial to building long-lasting partnerships, and they have gone above and beyond to ensure that their customers receive unparalleled service and support. From pre-sales consultation to post-sales technical assistance, HDTV Supply and Key Digital have consistently delivered exceptional customer experiences, earning them a loyal customer base that spans across the globe.

As part of their long-standing partnership, HDTV Supply and Key Digital have collaborated on several groundbreaking products that have made a significant impact in the audio-visual industry. Notable among these products is the award-winning Key Digital KD-IP922ENC and KD-IP922DEC HDMI over IP extenders, which have set a new standard for AV distribution over IP networks. These products have been widely recognized for their exceptional performance, reliability, and versatility, and have been embraced by professionals in the audio-visual and IT industries alike.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our long-standing partnership with Key Digital,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones in the audio-visual industry, delivering innovative solutions that have raised the bar for audio-visual excellence. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and bringing even more cutting-edge products to the market.”

“Collaborating with HDTV Supply has been a true privilege,” said a Spokesperson for Key Digital. “Our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has been the foundation of our successful partnership. We are excited to continue this journey and further elevate the audio-visual experience for our customers.”

As HDTV Supply and Key Digital celebrate their long-standing partnership, they express their gratitude to their customers, partners, and employees for their unwavering support. They are committed to continuing their collaboration, driving innovation in the audio-visual industry, and delivering exceptional solutions that exceed customer expectations.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/key-digital-video-and-audio-products.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com