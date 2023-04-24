FPT INDUSTRIAL TAKES TO THE TRACK IN BRAZIL ONCE AGAIN FOR THE 7TH EDITION OF THE COPA TRUCK

Turin, Italy, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — After the fantastic victory at the 2023 Dakar Rally, FPT Industrial, an Iveco Group brand, is switching to the raceways as supplier and tuner of the Cursor 13 Common Rail engines powering the four IVECO S-Way trucks of the Usual Racing and Dakar Motorsports teams participating in the 2023 Copa Truck in Brazil. The goal is clear: another season of great victories, after a sensational performance on the racetracks in 2022.

Now in its seventh edition, the Copa Truck is a truck racing championship held on some of the most famous raceways in Brazil. The 2023 edition features nine grands prix for the two categories Pro and Super from March to November. The Usual Racing team is relying on five-time champion and Pro category 2022 winner Wellington Cirino, plus Danilo Dirani and Djalma Pivetta, while the Dakar Motorsports team is betting it all on 2021 Super category champion Felipe Tozzo.

FPT Industrial’s presence at the 2023 Copa Truck circuits is reinforced with the Brand’s logo on the trucks, on the drivers’ overalls, in the teams’ pit areas, and also on the truck miniatures produced by Usual Brinquedos.



HIGH-PRESSURE COMMON RAIL FUEL INJECTION FOR UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE

The Cursor 13 engine specially prepared for racing features high-tech Common Rail injection and an electronic management system, 100% tuned for racing. It delivers more power and torque at low revs, without sacrificing efficiency, durability, and the exceptional performance required to cope with different racetracks and extreme conditions, with the trucks reaching speeds of up to 240 km/h.

In addition, FPT Industrial’s engine for the 2023 Copa Truck features new, internally developed hardware, and a new architecture for integration into the chassis, with special mounts and a new damping system.

All the preparation work took place locally during the pre-season and included months of training on tracks, simulations, static tests, bench tests and dynamometer testing, all involving the team of engineers, mechanics and drivers.

The results are engines which are both extremely powerful and reliable and that can generate more than 1,000 horsepower with maximum torque of more than 3,000 Nm.

“FPT Industrial will be providing full support to the racing teams on and off the tracks throughout the 2023 season,” says Andrea Abbà, On Road Product Portfolio and Marketing at FPT Industrial. “Over the last few months, we have been working hard on preparing the Cursor 13 Common Rail engine for competition, using the same industrial and engineering processes as FPT Industrial applies in its plants around the world. We guarantee power, performance and reliability. Exactly what it takes to succeed in these kinds of races.”



FPT Industrial Cursor 13 Common Rail

FPT Cursor 13 Common Rail Copa Truck specifications

Displacement: 12.9 l

Number of cylinders/valves: 6 / 4

Bore x stroke [mm]: 135 x 150

Maximum power [hp] > 1,000

Maximum torque [Nm] > 3,000

Turbocharger: fixed geometry

Dry weight [kg]: 1,150

FPT Industrial is a brand of IVECO Group, dedicated to the design, production and sales of drives systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, as well as marine and Power Generation applications. The company has more than 8,000 employees around the world, ten production plants and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network is made up of 73 dealerships and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts an extremely vast range of products that includes six engine families with power that goes from 42 HP to 1,006 HP, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm to 500 Nm and 2 to 32 ton gross axle weight (GAW) front and rear axles. FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines on the market for industrial applications, with power that goes from 50 to 460 HP. This vast range of products and the great attention dedicated to R&D make FPT Industrial a global leader in the industrial engines segment. For more information, go to www.fptindustrial.com.

–

CILIBERTI Emanuela

press@fptindustrial.com