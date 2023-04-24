Westcliff University X GoElite – Graduate Program Info Session

California, USA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Westcliff University, in partnership with CPTDog and its parent company GoElite, invites all interested students to attend the Graduate Program Info Session on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:30 PDT | 8:30 EDT. The event will feature John Mahan, Executive International Outreach Representative at Westcliff University, who will provide valuable information on the school’s Graduate Programs, application timelines, and requirements, and applying for CPT.

The info session will last for 30 minutes, followed by a 30-minute Q&A session where attendees can ask their questions about school accreditation, programs, tuition, and more. Students with an interest in pursuing graduate education will find this event informative and interactive.

Westcliff University is a well-established institution known for its commitment to academic excellence and providing students with a personalized learning environment. The school offers a wide range of graduate programs and has accredited faculty members from top universities around the world.

CPTDog is a successful business that provides support and consultation services to students applying to higher education institutions. With their experience and expertise, it helps students navigate the daunting process of applying for graduate programs and finding suitable schools.

For more information, interested attendees are advised to visit the School Page of Westcliff University and get an overview of the school’s advantages and programs. Those interested in attending the Graduate Program Info Session can register on the CPTDog website. The registration page/links are on the Event page: https://cptdog.com/event

Please contact (818)968-6527 or visit the official website, https://cptdog.com/, to learn more about CPTDog and their assistance. Or send them via letter to info@cptdog.com.

CPTDog, located in Southern California, USA, is an educational consulting firm. We have established partnerships with multiple American institutions. Our collaboration with several university programs enables us to offer Day 1 CPT to international students, which is a work permit that authorizes them to work full-time for the entirety of their Master’s, Certificate, or Doctorate program. Our mission is to help those who were not selected for H1B or have an expired OPT to study and work in the USlegally.