Piurify Hydrogen Water Machine Uses Advanced Technology to Provide Pure And Healthier Water

Wilmington, United States, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Piurify is a hydrogen water machine is a device that generates hydrogen-rich water. It is a container that usually has a filter and a hydrogen generator. The filter removes impurities from the water, while the hydrogen generator pumps hydrogen gas into the water. The resulting water has antioxidant-rich properties and offers health benefits such as reducing inflammation and improving energy levels. The jug is made of high-grade plastic and is designed for safe home use.

Piurify uses SPE/PEM technology

SPE/PEM technology is a type of electrolysis process used in Piurify hydrogen water generator. SPE stands for Solid Polymer Electrolyte, while PEM stands for Proton Exchange Membrane. These technologies use a special membrane to separate hydrogen and oxygen gases during electrolysis, which prevents the mixing of gases and ensures the production of pure hydrogen gas. It ousts byproducts like Chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, and ozone. This technology is considered more efficient and produces higher quality hydrogen water compared to other types of electrolysis processes.

Piurify employs Vortex Technology

The Vortex motion creates a more efficient and effective process for producing hydrogen-rich water, so it is recommended to start this feature before you start H2 infusion.

The Vortex motion helps to increase the surface area of the water, which in turn allows for better absorption of hydrogen gas [3 times more H2 can be retained.

The oxygen level is balanced, the pH levels are raised and VOCs are released.

The vortex motion helps to increase absorption of hydrogen gas, which results in higher levels of dissolved hydrogen in the water, making it more beneficial for health and wellness. Thusyou get a more stable and consistent hydrogen water output, ensuring that the water is always of high quality and potency.

Piurify offers two infusion options

Piruify hydrogen water machine offers two H2 infusion options:

Standard infusion – 8 minutes for the mix of pure H2 into Vortex motion aerated water. Strong infusion – 13 minutes for the blend of pure H2 into Vortex motion aerated water.

Piurify has built-in calcium sulphite filters

Calcium sulphite filters remove impurities and pollutants from the tap water. These filters contain calcium sulphite balls that react with chlorine and other harmful substances in the water, converting them into harmless compounds. Calcium sulphite filters are effective in removing heavy metals, chlorine, and other contaminants, and they are considered safer and more eco-friendly than other types of filters. The use of calcium sulphite filters in Piurify hydrogen water generators ensures that the water produced is clean, pure, and safe for consumption.

Drinking water enriched with hydrogen has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps to neutralize free radicals in the body. This can help to reduce oxidative stress, which can improve skin texture and tone. It also helps to reduce inflammation in the body and strengthen immune system. It is also claimed to improve athletic performance by reducing fatigue and improving endurance. In senior citizens it reduces cognitive decline risks.

Piurify hydrogen water machine is user-friendly and according to the reviews ‘Water tastes Great’! So, check out its price on https://www.piurify.com.