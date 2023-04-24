University Periodontal Associates Offers All-on-4 Dental Implants in Houston

Houston, TX, USA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — University Periodontal Associates is now offering All-on-4 dental implants in Houston. This revolutionary dental implant technique allows patients to replace all of their missing teeth with just four implants, giving them a fully functional and natural-looking smile. With years of experience in periodontal and implant dentistry, the team at University Periodontal Associates is well-equipped to provide patients with the highest quality care and exceptional results.

University Periodontal Associates, a leading dental practice in Houston, is proud to announce that it is now offering All-on-4 dental implants. This innovative implant technique is a game-changer for patients with missing teeth, as it allows them to replace an entire arch of teeth with just four implants. This means that patients can achieve a fully functional and aesthetically pleasing smile in less time than traditional implant techniques. University Periodontal Associates is excited to offer this advanced treatment option to its patients and help them achieve the smile of their dreams.

All On 4 Dental Implants Houston are an effective solution for replacing missing teeth, but traditional implant techniques require a separate implant for each missing tooth. This can be time-consuming and expensive, especially for patients who have lost multiple teeth. The All-on-4 dental implant technique, on the other hand, allows patients to replace an entire arch of teeth with just four implants.

The All-on-4 technique involves placing two implants at the front of the jaw and two implants at the back of the jaw, angled in a way that maximizes the available bone. This unique placement allows for immediate placement of a full arch of teeth, restoring the patient’s ability to eat, speak, and smile with confidence.

At University Periodontal Associates, the team has years of experience in periodontal and implant dentistry, making them well-equipped to provide patients with exceptional results. They use state-of-the-art technology and techniques to ensure that the implant placement is precise and the restoration is natural-looking and functional.

One of the main benefits of the All-on-4 dental implant technique is that it requires less bone density than traditional implant techniques. This means that patients who may not have been eligible for traditional implants due to bone loss or other factors may be candidates for the All-on-4 technique. Additionally, because the treatment can be completed in fewer appointments, patients can save time and money compared to traditional implant techniques.

The team at University Periodontal Associates understands that every patient’s needs are unique, which is why they offer personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s individual needs and goals. They take the time to fully evaluate each patient’s oral health and discuss their options before recommending a treatment plan.

University Periodontal Associates is a leading dental practice in Houston, specializing in periodontal and implant dentistry. The practice is led by Dr. Dennison, who has years of experience in the field and is dedicated to providing his patients with the highest quality care.

In addition to All-on-4 dental implants, University Periodontal Associates offers a wide range of services, including gum disease treatment, cosmetic dentistry, and sedation dentistry. The team is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest advances in dental technology and techniques to provide their patients with exceptional results. For more information about University Periodontal Associates and their services, visit their website https://gums-houston.com/ or call 713-523-9040.